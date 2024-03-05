NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers After 2-1 Road Trip?

The Portland Trail Blazers went 2-1 in their three-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves after a winless February.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 27)

The Blazers were one of two winless teams (0-9) in February, but they began the month of March with a pair of wins in Memphis, one in which they led by as many as 33 points and one in which they trailed by 18 in the fourth quarter.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 27 (previously No. 28)

A nine-game losing streak was snapped by the Portland Trail Blazers this past week with two straight victories over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 26 (previously No. 27)