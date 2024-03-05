NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers After 2-1 Road Trip?

The Portland Trail Blazers went 2-1 in their three-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves after a winless February.
Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:
John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 27)
The Blazers were one of two winless teams (0-9) in February, but they began the month of March with a pair of wins in Memphis, one in which they led by as many as 33 points and one in which they trailed by 18 in the fourth quarter.
Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 27 (previously No. 28)
A nine-game losing streak was snapped by the Portland Trail Blazers this past week with two straight victories over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 26 (previously No. 27)
The Blazers picked up consecutive road wins over the Grizzlies this week and were competitive in losses to the Heat and Wolves despite multiple key absences. The defense was legit, giving up just 107 points per 100 possessions in the four games, while Anfernee Simons led the offense with 24 points and eight assists per game on 38% 3-point shooting.
