Portland Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons is the straw that stirs the drink for the team.

As the point guard, Simons sets the tone for the Blazers with his own offensive game while also trying to get the rest of the team involved.

With the Blazers down 11 points early in the fourth quarter on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Simons stepped up to try and will his team back into the game.

“Obviously in the fourth quarter, that’s my time to be most aggressive and I think we executed that pretty much for the whole fourth quarter for the most part,” Simons said postgame.

Simons was definitely aggressive in the fourth quarter. He scored 11 of his game-high 34 points in the final frame and also dished out five of his career-high 14 assists. Without Simons, the Blazers stood no chance of coming back in the fourth quarter.

While Portland was only able to cut the deficit to six points, Simons was pleased with the team’s performance in the fourth.

“I think we had a couple careless turnovers to start in the fourth quarter and we just had to claw back in the game from that point,” Simons said. “So as long as we took care of the ball and got good shots we want to live with, you live with results and I think we got a couple stops and obviously we just couldn’t make enough shots to pull it out.”

Simons and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.