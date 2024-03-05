The Portland Trail Blazers were plagued by injuries galore in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, opening up opportunities for other players to step in.

Among those players was rookie forward Rayan Rupert, who made just the 19th appearance of his career in Monday’s loss against the Wolves.

Rupert scored a career-high 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers, all while logging 23 minutes (also a career-high) off the bench.

“So happy and proud of Rupes,” Billups said postgame. “Rupes getting the opportunity to get out there, made some big threes ... but I thought his rebounding was big too. Rupes is just a scrapper, so him for him to get that opportunity was a big deal.”

Rupert has spent most of his time in the G League this season with the Rip City Remix in order to prepare him for moments like these, and it’s clear that an impact has been made.

With only 22 games left in the season and the Blazers’ injuries piling up, it opens the door for players like Rupert to continue to get NBA reps, perhaps as an audition to crack the rotation for more consistent minutes next season.

Rupert and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.