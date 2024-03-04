Simons, Reath Not Enough to Tame Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers gave the Minnesota Timberwolves everything they could handle tonight, then some.

While the Blazers lead the all-time series in wins, this is Minnesota's year and the Blazers are staring down the barrel of the rebuild. The Blazers fought hard, but fell 119-114 in the fourth and final meeting between the Northwest Division rivals this season. The loss primarily came at the hands of a monster game from Rudy Gobert, who put up 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Don’t fine me, Adam Silver, but the Timberwolves shot 37 free throws to the Blazers’ 11 free throws. Both teams battled inside and forced contact, but the refs felt the need to give the Timberwolves every advantage. The only benefit to the Blazers was getting Karl-Anthony Towns into early foul trouble. They attacked Towns and were rewarded for their effort. Anfernee Simons and Duop Reath were determined to keep the Blazers in the game. Every time the Timberwolves tried to pull ahead, the two-man game between Simons and Reath brought the Blazers back. The duo combined for 60 in Minneapolis.

Even though the outcome ended in a loss for the Blazers, their young guys got great development minutes and tonight was a turning point for some of them.

If you missed the game, here are the details that defined the contest.

I Might be a Believer in Banton

Okay okay okay, I’m starting to buy into the Dalano Banton hype. His length is appealing. His demeanor on the court is enticing. His turnaround jumper is tempting. But it’s his fearless ability to drive and finish at the rim that has me salivating. The Timberwolves are the best team to measure yourself against from an offensive perspective. Their defensive stats are outstanding, especially when it comes to protecting the paint. Banton knows this and simply didn’t care. He drove the ball right at the twin towers of Minnesota to make several impressive finishes. His first start as a Blazer ended with 17 points on 7-20 shooting. He needs to get better from three, but there’s no doubt in my mind that he his better than a top 55-protected second-round pick.

Oh My Lord, Simons

Simons continues to make his case as the franchise cornerstone for the Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe was drafted two years ago and Scoot Henderson is in his rookie campaign. Both of these guards have been tapped as the next all-stars in Portland. Simons is the player that has been charged to bridge the gap between the Dame Lillard Blazers and the new-look team featuring one of the youngest lineups in the NBA. He has been brought up in more trade talks this season than discussions about him leading the team. But over the past three games, it’s tough to deny Simons.

The Timberwolves have been his kryptonite all season. Going into tonight’s game, he was only averaging 12 points per game against Minnesota, by far his lowest point total against any team this season. Simons said forget that, and simply put on a show. He scored a team-high 34 points and added a poster dunk on Gobert at the 5:13 mark of the fourth quarter. Even the Minnesota crowd gave out a gasp.

But it wasn’t the 34 points that stood out to me, it was the career-high 14 assists. The Timberwolves deployed their typical defenders at Simons, but he was ready to get his teammates involved, and they didn’t disappoint. Next season we will have to see if Scoot, Simons, and Sharpe can all play together because it seems like that is the road we are heading down.

Rayan Rupert

If the Blazers had pulled off the upset tonight, my player of the game would have been Rayan Rupert. His growth this season has been evident. Tonight, he was able to show us how effective he can be on the defensive end of the court. He was charged with guarding Towns, and he not only guarded one of the best offensive weapons in the NBA, he changed how the Timberwolves ran offensive sets. With 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, Rupert denied Towns an entry pass that would have set up the Minnesota offense. Instead, they went to their second option which ended up in a missed three in the corner. Gobert was in position to grab the offensive rebound but Rupert boxed him out and snagged the big defensive rebound. Most of that sequence won't end up in the box score, but it was important to the Blazers getting the stop.

Combined with his ability to hit the three ball, Rupert may turn out to be the steal of the 2023 NBA draft. Everyone is focused on his fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, and rightfully so, but Rupert is just waiting to blow up. He scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, but it was his perfect 3-3 from the three-point arc that got me excited. If Rupert can knock down the open three, the Blazers will find themselves with a treasure trove of young talent.

Winning Principles from Bench Players

The Blazers entered tonight’s game against the Timberwolves as 14.5 point underdogs, and that was probably being generous to Rip City. Portland was down basically its starting lineup, save for Anfernee Simons, yet the team played hard and really pushed Minnesota to the brink of defeat.

Every guy on the roster plays hard and with a sense of urgency. Kris Murray knows where to be on the court at all times. On three separate occasions he trailed the play and was there to gather the offensive rebound and finish at the rim. He is just one example of a player who is starting to get it.

Give the Blazers coaching staff credit, they are putting players in positions to succeed and the team is responding. Obviously the losses have been rough, but the team is young and it’s tough to win in the NBA when most of your veterans are injured. Portland fans have a lot to look forward to with the young guys.

Battle of the Best Backup Centers

March 4th, 2024 will go down in history as the duel between two of the NBA’s best backup centers. Reath going head-to-head with Minnesota’s Naz Reid. It was a night to remember. Filling in for Deandre Ayton in the starting lineup, Reath scored a career-high 26 points on 10-14 shooting and 5-6 from deep. He also played stellar defense against Towns and Gobert. His ability to shoot the three and put the ball on the floor and drive to the rim is something the Blazers haven’t had at the center position in a very long time. Duop’s impact on the court is felt throughout the game.

His counterpart Reid has a similar impact on the Timberwolves. Reid enters the game, and Minnesota does not skip a beat. He is a good blend between Towns and Gobert. He shoots over 40% from deep and is a big-body rebounder and shot blocker. Reid scored 12 points on 4-4 shooting from the arc. Reid is a big part why the Timberwolves are first in the Western Conference. He and Reath could be starting on half of the teams in the NBA.

Up Next

The Blazers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Moda Center on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for a little after 7 p.m. Pacific.