Plucky Blazers Fight Hard, Fall to Timberwolves on Road

The undermanned Portland Trail Blazers showed heart and pluck on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. In the end, those intangibles eventually succumbed to talent, as Portland fell 119-114.

Anfernee Simons and a tag team of role players fought the star-powered Wolves for 48 minutes. They answered every bell and run to maintain striking distance with the Western Conference juggernaut, forcing Minnesota to earn it.

Simons, the only regular starter in the lineup, registered 34 points on 13-26 shooting, five rebounds and a whopping 14 assists. Temporary starter Duop Reath also enjoyed a great night with 26 points on 10-14 shooting, including five triples. Those clamoring to see more Rayan Rupert were rewarded for their patience with solid production. The rookie forward scored 13 on 5-7 shooting, including 3-3 from long distance in 23 minutes.

While the Blazers held stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to just 13 and 14 points, respectively, Portland had no answer for French big man Rudy Gobert. The Stifle Tower shot 9-10 from the floor and 7-7 from the free throw line for 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. His persistent work on the offensive glass killed Portland all night.

Stay tuned for our extended analysis of the game coming soon! Until then, here’s how the action unfolded.

First Quarter

The Blazers trotted out a makeshift starting lineup of Simons, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton, Jabari Walker and Reath against Minnesota’s star-laden lineup. The size of Minnesota’s two towers immediately caused problems. Towns missed a runner but Gobert stuffed in the put-back with a left-hand flush. On the second force feed into Towns, though, Walker directed Towns into the Great Barrier Reath who sent the offering back, a sign of good things to come for the rookie center.

The Blazers tried to get Simons going on offense early. It came with mixed results in the first quarter. Simons guided in a reverse on his second attempt to get Portland on the board. After missing his first two offerings from long-distance, he then hit his third three-point attempt in transition to give Portland a quick 9-2 lead. Steady drives from Banton supplied the other four points in the early 9-2 run.

The Timberwolves came out cold on their 3-point attempts, and Walker did a solid job making things difficult for Towns down low. Veteran Mike Conley helped steady the flow by knocking down Minnesota’s first 3-pointer in five attempts, and quickly Minnesota cut Portland’s lead to 10-9.

Banton kept things cooking with a fadeaway midrange jumper, his seventh point, but was whistled for a technical foul on the ensuing possession for jawing with the Timberwolves bench. After the free throw and a layup from Towns, the game was knotted up at 12-12 with just over six minutes remaining.

Reath struggled with some bad early turnovers, but cashed in his patented pick-and-pop 3 off a feed from Simons to make it 16-14. Then Reath got busy on Portland’s next possession with a left-handed drive and finish after another feed from Simons. On the next possession, Simons hit Walker in transition for a leisurely drive to the cup as nobody made even a phantom effort to stop the ball. The play highlighted how Minnesota was sleepwalking early against the undermanned 14th seed of the West. Portland called time with 2:58 remaining, ahead 20-17.

We have a Rayan Rupert sighting! Fresh into the game, the lanky rookie slowly navigated into the paint for two off glass. Then Ashton Hagans stole the ball in the backcourt, leading to a runner from Rupert that he put up short. Rupert drove on Kyle Anderson with the shot clock running down a few possessions later and the vet blocked his midrange attempt. Despite the two misses after the initial make, the rookie was aggressive and fearless.

Timberwolves forward Naz Reid canned consecutive 3s to restore some momentum in Minnesota’s favor, but Moses Brown got position in the post to score a layup with five seconds left. The play marked Simons’ fourth assist and sent the game to the second quarter with Portland trailing 28-26.

Second Quarter

As play resumed, Banton attacked the paint once again and successfully drew Towns’ third foul, sending the All-Star to the bench frustrated. Justin Minaya then kept the good vibes rolling with a left-wing 3.

Just like Banton, Rupert remained fearless on his first touch and drove into the lane to put up a beautiful floater over fellow Frenchman Gobert. The Blazers were attacking the lane and sharing the ball with success, as the arena continued to project a sleepy feel.

On the Wolves’ side, Anderson fluidly muscled his way into the paint on several plays against Portland’s younger, weaker defenders, setting up finishes for himself or teammates. Slo-Mo’s floor-commanding helped Minnesota extend to a 39-37 lead. Then former Blazers legend Nickeil Alexander-Walker canned a triple to make it 42-37 with 6:59 left. Chauncey Billups called for time and the building started to wake up.

Out of the timeout, Simons couldn’t manufacture offense off a clean midrange pullup that looked good. Now the Wolves were in a groove and the Blazers once-efficient offense began to slow. Gobert took a feed from Alexander-Walker and packed it. Then McDaniels did the same on the next possession with a right-hand flush. In baskets that felt much bigger than two points, Murray answered Gobert’s flush with a put-back and Reath answered McDaniels with his own drive. Then Reath drew a charge on Gobert, setting up a Simons dunk. The resistance from the trio cut the deficit to 47-43 with 4:09 left, helping Portland hang tight when the game appeared to be in danger.

Out of a Minnesota timeout, Conley scored two but then Reath continued his stellar half with another triple. Then Murray got a transition dunk off a Hagans steal, his second theft of the game. The play pushed the deficit to 49-48.

That momentum stalled as the Blazers closed the half by missing six consecutive shots, allowing Minnesota to go on a 6-0 run. Minnesota went into the break leading 55-48. On the bright side, Portland held Towns and Edwards to two points and four points, respectively, through the first two quarters.

Third Quarter

Walker kept the pressure on Minnesota with a straight-line drive out of the break right into Towns and Gobert. His initial shot was denied, but he corralled the miss and put it in easily. A Walker drive on the next possession led to a kick-out to Banton who swung it to Simons for a wide-open 3 on the wing, giving Walker the hockey assist. After a relatively quiet first half, Walker’s initiative helped his team come out of the break strong.

Walker’s counterpart, Towns, came out strong, too. Towns scored eight straight points for Minnesota, stifling Portland’s mini surge. Then Gobert gobbled up an offensive rebound for an and-1 put-back, pushing Minnesota’s lead to 68-57. Another and-1 opportunity for Gobert later extended the lead to 75-62. At this stretch in the game, Portland was scoring the ball well, but that stingy defense was beginning to unravel, giving way to a fast and easy Minnesota attack. The game took a nice pace, but it was helping Minnesota more than Portland. After a tough runner from Simons, Minnesota called time with 6:26 remaining, ahead 75-64.

Later in the quarter, Rupert cashed in a pull-up 3 over Towns at the top of the key (oh my!), cutting the deficit to 75-69. Every time it seemed the Wolves would run free and make light work of the Blazers, the road team fought to hang tough. More evidence of this trend — after Gobert ignited the crowd with a thunderous and-1 slam, Murray quieted the celebration with a triple to bring the deficit right back to six points.

When Simons cashed a triple to cut it to 81-77 with 2:46 remaining, it marked the latest splash in a 16-5 run.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, Murray had a wide open look at 3 to cut the deficit to just one. He missed and it resulted in a fastbreak lay-in for the Wolves with just 0.1 seconds remaining, putting the deficit at 88-82 entering the final period.

Fourth Quarter

Gobert kicked off the fourth quarter by overpowering Reath in the post for two. At this moment in the game, Gobert was a perfect 8-8 from the field and 7-7 from the line for 23 points and 14 rebounds. He was dominant against Portland’s center rotation. A Reid triple a few plays later put the lead back to double-digits at 93-82, forcing Portland to call a quick timeout with 10:58 left.

Portland started the fourth quarter with eight consecutive misses, igniting a 9-0 Minnesota run. When Reath mercilessly ended the drought with a runner at the 8:11 mark, Portland was staring at a 97-84 uphill climb. Daunting climb or not, Rupert took the next steps with a rainbow 3 from the corner, making the deficit 97-87 with 7:02 left. Timeout Minnesota.

Five quick points from Edwards took the air out of the balloon once again, keeping Portland at a comfortable distance. But again came the charge from Portland! Rupert added another triple, Simons registered a highlight and-1 slam and then his own 3-pointer. Banton even connected from deep, making it a 108-99 game with four minutes left. However, to really make Minnesota nervous, Portland had to match the makes with stops and shoot practically perfect. They didn’t do either. Mike Conley put the exclamation point on the win with a 3 from the top of the key, putting the game firmly out of reach at 115-101 with 1:22 left.

A flurry from Portland in the final minute was impressive, and spoke once again to the team’s pluckiness, but it was too little too late.

Up Next

Stay tuned for analysis of the game, coming soon!

Boxscore

The Blazers get the pleasure of welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Moda Center on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for a little after 7 p.m. Pacific.