Suns Sign Blazers Ex Ish Wainright to Two-Way Contract

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers is back in the NBA, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Phoenix Suns are bringing back forward Ish Wainright on a two-way NBA contract, agents Jim Tanner, Deirunas Visockas told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wainright played seven games for Portland this season after past two years in Phoenix.

Wainright, 29, was traded to the Blazers by the Phoenix Suns in the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks just before the season started.

Wainright played in seven games for the Blazers earlier this season, averaging 2.9 points per game.

The Blazers waived Wainright on Jan. 6, and he has been without an NBA home since then. But now, he returns to the team he played for from 2021-23 as they look to make a push for the playoffs in the Western Conference for the final month or so in the season.