LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Named Players of the Week

The NBA has named its Players of the Week for the final week of February.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 19 of the 2023-24 season (Feb. 26 – March 3).

LeBron averaged just over 30 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers this week as the team went 2-1. Brown helped lead the Boston Celtics to an undefeated week by averaging 28.3 points per game and 62.3 percent shooting from the field.

