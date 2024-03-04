Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

If I’d asked you last week which of these two teams would be on a two-game winning streak and which had lost two in a row, your answer would have come as quick as steady as the mighty Willamette after a hard spring rain.

No, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are not having similar seasons. They don’t have similar talent. Their franchises don’t have the same expectations this year. And their focus for April, May, and June couldn’t be more different.

Yet it’s the humble Blazers who are riding high after taking two games in two nights in Tennessee, the second in overtime that led to Jabari Walker saying the free throws he hit to force the extra period were the biggest of his career.

This isn’t to say all is right in Rip City: the Grizzlies had double digit numbers of players on the injury report, and Anfernee Simons continues to play less like the star guard Portland needs him to be and more like a slightly-below-average starter, averaging just 18 points per game on 36% shooting over his last six games... and this despite his 30-point effort two days ago.

Will Minnesota see this as a get-right game for a team that recently lost its first-in-the-west standing to the Oklahoma City Thunder? Or will the young Blazers continue being plucky, bothering a more talented team just enough to eek out a win? There’s only one way to find out!

Portland Trail Blazers (17-42) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-19) - Mon. March 4 - 5:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Justin Minaya, Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle (questionable); Jerami Grant (doubtful), Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, (out)

Timberwolves injuries: Jaylen Clark (out)

SBN Affiliate: Canis Hoopus

About the Opponent

Tim Garrison of Canis Hoopus writes about recently-signed Wolves forward T.J. Warren who joins the team on a 10-day contract:

In a recent interview with Hoops Hype, Warren declared “I’m 100 percent healthy now”. Now the veteran wing will have the opportunity to prove it on the top team in the Western Conference... When healthy, Warren matches length with sublime body control. Warren is lethal from the left corner of the floor, where he is 38.3% in his career and 37/86 for 43% over his last three years. Warren is active when off the ball, often starting from the left corner, and either cuts to the rim, or finds open space on the perimeter. In addition to his shooting and movement, Warren is effective at attacking closeouts and finding open space where he can cook from the mid-range, or utilize his touch to finish with a floater. When the defense leaves him enough of a crease to get to the rim, Warren makes the defense pay with 58.6% shooting at the rim.

Esfandiar Baraheni of Forbes talks about how Minnesota has a problem in clutch time that may haunt them as they seek playoff success:

Of 21 players who have played in more than 15 clutch games and took more than two shots in those scenarios, Edwards’s 46.3% from the field is 11th and his 25% from three is 19th. Towns is even worse, shooting 37% from the field and 25% from three in clutch moments. How do you fix that? Well, there’s no better experience than... experience. Both players have to figure out how to get their games going in close quarters and not make as many mistakes with the ball. In the meantime, perhaps leaning on the 36-year-old Conley to control the pace in clutch moments will help ease them into things. But with 21 games left in the regular season and Minnesota practically locked into a top-4 spot in the West, this issue will certainly rear its ugly head in the post-season, especially with the lower seeded Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers all having more experience in clutch playoff situations than the Wolves two young stars.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (subscription required) brings more detail about Minnesota’s methodical - some might say slow - ownership transition: