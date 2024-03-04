The Portland Trail Blazers had a positive record this week, finally breaking a nine-game losing streak with a pair of wins over the Memphis Grizzlies after starting the week with a loss to the Miami Heat. Overall, Portland went 2-1 this week.

Throughout the week there were a number of Blazers that contributed to the wins. However, the newest Blazer on the roster made a massive impact, which means that this week’s Blazer of the week is Dalano Banton.

Banton was incredibly important in Portland’s two wins this week. After starting the week very quietly with a scoreless performance against the Heat, Banton averaged 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game against the Grizzlies. His 19 points in the first game in Memphis were a season-high for him.

Since being acquired at the trade deadline, Banton has played himself into an important bench role for the Blazers. He has logged significant minutes in most games, and has made an impact running the second unit, totalling double-digit performances in five of his eight appearances so far.

His role in the second game against the Grizzlies was instrumental for Portland’s win. After logging just nine minutes and two points in regulation, Banton scored eight of the Blazers’ 12 points in overtime to help secure the victory. His play in the short overtime period was possibly the best he has looked in a Portland uniform so far.

This week also housed many other notable performances, so there is a stacked honorable mentions category. The first of which is Jabari Walker.

Walker had an incredibly successful week, averaging 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds off the bench. His offensive rebounding, especially in the second game against Memphis, was on full display, which led to him getting easy looks for second-chance points.

His work on both sides of the ball so far in his career have made him an essential part of Portland’s rotation, and he only seems to keep getting better as the season wears on.

The second honorable mention is Toumani Camara.

Camara has proven his worth as a lockdown defender so far in his short NBA career. However, his offensive game has also improved throughout the course of the season. This week he averaged 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while also defending at an incredibly high level.

Of course, many of his good defensive possessions this week came against the Grizzlies, who aren’t exactly fielding an incredible lineup, but the ability he has shown when matched up against high-level players all season is incredible to watch.

The final honorable mention is Rip City Remix call-up Ashton Hagans.

The first season of the Rip City Remix is already proving to be a massive success. After allowing Duop Reath, Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert to get valuable minutes on the squad and prove their abilities before becoming regular rotation players, the Blazers found another diamond-in-the-rough in Hagans.

This week, Hagans averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 assists per game off the bench, culminating in an incredible 13-point, eight-assist and five-rebound game in the second matchup against Memphis, all of which are career-highs. Hagans has proven capable of providing a scoring punch off the bench so far during his tenure, and is beginning to look more and more comfortable the more time he spends on the court.

Which Blazer impressed you the most this week? Let us know in the comments!