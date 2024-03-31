Demystifying the NBA Plus-Minus Stat

With the Portland Trail Blazers on a downward slide at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, plenty of questions are coming up regarding talent and suitability of players on their roster. Among the usual assortment came this one, regarding one of the means sometimes used to assess players: the plus/minus stat. It had applicability when it was asked, but has become a hot-button topic over the weekend, so let’s get to it.

Dave, on a social media story about {Dalano] Blanton’s scoring against Houston, I noted that he was also -25 for the game, and that ANT has a lot of games where he is -20 or worse. A response said this is a useless statistic. So, what DOES the +/- tell us? Sam

Hoo boy, Sam. Your question was just a mini-warm-up for the stupendous -58 plus/minus Scoot Henderson posted against the Miami Heat in their last outing. That’s a bona fide NBA record. It’s also a little misleading.

Plus/minus, for those who don’t know, indicates how many points a team gained or lost relative to the opponent when a player was on the floor. If Player A comes in the game and his team us up by 10, but they’re tied when he exits the game, his plus/minus for that stretch will be -10. Add up all his stretches for the evening and you have the cumulative plus/minus stat for that game. Obviously plus scores are better than minus.

The nice thing about plus/minus is that it indicates, at least partially, how a player’s performance might be affecting his team. If you notice a guy scoring 20 per game, but his plus/minus runs consistently negative, you might begin to suspect that his scoring isn’t as valuable as it seems on the surface.

On the other hand, maybe not. The problematic part of plus/minus is the statistical “noise” accompanying it. Team performance provides the baseline for the stat, but the stat is applied to a single player. Those do not match up.

If you send Damian Lillard onto the floor of an NBA game with four preschoolers, he’s going to have a horrible plus/minus even though he’s a fantastic player. His individual play-making and/or skills won’t be able to overcome the gravity of the team’s demise. Nor would the loss (and the terrible plus/minus stat on his boxscore line) be his fault.

That’s going to be true of any single plus/minus rating from an individual game. Too many variables influence the number to make the stat meaningful in such a small sample size.

Let’s take Henderson’s -58 rating from the Miami game. You know what that means? It means he played 41 of 48 minutes in a game his team lost by 60. He didn’t play well. Nobody on the Blazers did that night. But that -58 doesn’t indicate that he’s the worst player in the NBA, or even that he had the worst night of anybody on the team. He actually scored 20 with 6 assists and 6 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the floor that evening. He’s had way worse games than that.

Either lacking options or by conscious choice, Head Coach Chauncey Billups opted to leave Henderson out there for almost all of the BBQ-ing the Heat gave the Blazers that evening. When Portland lost by 60, Henderson’s plus/minus was destined to reflect that. He could have scored 30 and still ended up with a -50 plus/minus to his name. There was nothing that he, as an individual, could have done to salvage that outing.

The only time plus/minus might be used indicatively in a single-game scenario is when looking at groups of players, like starters or bench. If your starters are all hovering around -25 plus/minus while most of your bench is positive, you could probably say the opposing starting lineup was superior as a group and that’s how your team lost the game. It’s still not an iron-clad argument, but it’s as close as you get with this stat.

Mostly, it’s better to leave plus/minus alone entirely until about halfway through the season, at least for individual players. At that point, there’s been enough repetition for anomalies to even out. The stat starts ringing truer then. “Given a variety of circumstances, teammates, and opponents, we can say that the team generally experiences a negative or positive swing versus their opponent when this player is on the floor.”

Scoot Henderson has a -7.7 cumulative plus/minus over 55 games this season. That’s not good. He’s 557th among 566 total NBA players. A quick look at the chart shows that Shaedon Sharpe is right after Scoot in 558th place with a -7.7. Anfernee Simons is two places higher than Scoot in 555th place with a -7.2. Either all these guards stink horribly or the Blazers’ performance as a team is helping drag down the plus/minus of individual players.

Look a little further and you’re going to find the Blazers averaging a 9.0 ppg deficit against their opponents this season. Only the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are worse. It’s hardly surprising, then, that large swaths of Portland’s roster will end up negative in their plus/minus. It’s just a matter of degree.

You can certainly say that this mix of players hasn’t been working well for Portland. You can’t point at Henderson’s (or Simons’ or Sharpe’s) negative plus/minus and say, “There’s the cause!” All of them are part of the larger trend of losing somewhat embarrassingly to all comers. One or more of them may be a great player. They’re just not great together at this point in their development.

Summarizing, you should never look at a single-game plus/minus stat and use it for anything besides a party trivia answer. That number has almost no correlation with the ability of the player who owns it. You can look at season-long trends in plus/minus to see who appears to be helping the team, but drawing a direct line between a player’s plus/minus number and their ability is perilous. Obviously a high plus/minus is desirable, but on a losing team, you may not see many of those. Transfer a low plus/minus player to a better team and you’ll probably see the number rise.

Plus/minus is useful as a general, “passive radar” assessment of where a player is relative to his teammates and team. It’s perfectly possible to look at Henderson’s and say, “Welp. He’s not helping buck the trend at all.” That’s valid. Taking the next step and saying he’s a bad player, at least off of plus/minus alone, isn’t justified. Far more goes into that assessment, both in terms of data and nuance.

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to answer as many as possible!