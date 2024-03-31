Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic Preview

How will the Portland Trail Blazers follow up their second 60-plus-point defeat of the season? The smart money is on another loss, just maybe not quite as brutal. The Blazers have crossed the Rubicon to where it’s really hard to imagine they’ll do anything that might cost them a draft position. Still, players sometimes have a way of ruining the best laid plans of GMs and men. Just don’t count on it.

The Orlando Magic are in 5th place in the East and are in contact with the teams as low as 8th place and as high as 2nd place. Already having clinched a postseason berth, the Magic are looking to avoid the play-in and are in a solid position to do so. Finishing in 5th or 6th will feel like a pretty big accomplishment regardless of how they fare in the postseason considering their 13th-place finish in the East last season.

On Saturday the Magic snapped an unexpected three-game skid by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 118-88.

Orlando Magic (43-31) - Portland Trail Blazers (19-55) Monday, April 1 - 4:00 p.m. Pacific

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Toumani Camara (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Justin Minaya (doubtful), Jerami Grant (doubtful)

Magic injuries: None

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

ralphzillo:

Is Orlando a good model for the Blazers rebuilding path? They made decent draft choices and some trades to fill out the roster. Now they are in the playoff hunt again after a fairly short (3-5 seasons) time in the cellar.

It depends on what your goals are. Do you want to be a playoff team? Or do you want to contend for a title? If you are happy with the former, the Magic are a prime example, likely in position to be a reasonably solid playoff team for a long time. They have all of their first-round picks going forward and a nice but not elite group of players with Paolo Banchero being the standout. To illustrate their situation, they have three players in The Ringer’s top 100 (same as the Blazers). The biggest problem is that none of them are in the top 30 (same as the Blazers), although if they redid the rankings today Banchero would probably sneak in there. Let’s assume Banchero keeps developing and becomes a superstar. As Blazers fans well know, one superstar is generally not enough to become a true contender. Will Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs get them to the top? Seems unlikely. So where are the players going to come from that gets them to the promised land? While Orlando has its future first-round draft picks, the Magic don’t have anyone else’s except for one from the Nuggets. They are either going to need to get really lucky with a late first-rounder or they are going to need to package a whole bunch of them in a trade and... get really lucky. You never know but the Magic are poised for a bunch of years at the upper end of mediocrity. I doubt that’s a model that Cronin is interested in.

RedUniInLA:

Who will be the best player on the court? And, who is the most promising player on the court?

The answer to both questions is Paolo Banchero. He’s already an All-Star in his second year, has great size and is improving game to game. If he can improve his efficiency and defense, he has the potential to be a top-15 guy in the NBA, and top 10 isn’t ridiculously out of the question.

kacee:

What are the scouting reports on Black and Howard, last year’s draft picks?

Anthony Black has a lot of size and strength for a guard, but he’s not incredibly explosive. He’s getting 17.4 minutes per game and is averaging 4.7 points on 45.9% shooting. His free throw percentage is a troubling 61.3%. Black isn’t turning any heads at this point but he’ll continue to get minutes at the fringe of the rotation. It’s quite possible we’ll see a fair amount of Black if the game is another laugher.

Jett Howard has had a rough go after getting drafted 11th. He’s spent more time in the G League than the NBA, and when he’s been with the NBA club he’s been getting two or three minutes in garbage time if any minutes at all. He is putting up some numbers in the G League though, and Orlando management seems to have good things to say about his development. It doesn’t look like he’ll be in uniform to face the Blazers, but he could be one for the future. It just looks like that potential future is pretty far away.

B. C., Minneapolis, MN:

Any cookbook recommendations?

My family and my wife’s family swears by the Betty Crocker Picture Cookbook, 1st or 2nd edition. It’s fantastic for stepping you through the basic techniques of cooking and baking. Yes, it is sexist and condescending and full of things you’d never dream of preparing, but 50s Betty will never let you down for good old straight-ahead Midwestern heritage cuisine. If you want to improve your cooking technique while gaining insight as to why your grandmother is the way she is, run out to your local used bookstore or eBay and thank me later.

