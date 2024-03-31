Send Your Questions for Monday’s Blazers at Magic Game!

How do you follow up a 60-point loss? Well, the last time it happened (checks notes) on Jan. 11 the Portland Trail Blazers followed it up by “only” losing by 23. This time it will be against Orlando Magic, an early 4:00 p.m. Pacific tip on Monday, April 1. April Fools? Sadly not.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Magic for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Do the Blazers have the recipe for success against Orlando? Will the Blazers cook or will they get fried? If you have a tasty tidbit that your fellow fans might enjoy, let’s see it!

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Sunday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Hawks game.

I hope a big mythical rabbit has left you eggs and candy. Happy Easter! Thanks everyone!