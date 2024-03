Chat here, as the NCAA men and women are in action today, and both tournaments really narrow the fields. Today’s games (all times are Pacific):

NCAA Men’s Tournament:

(1) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee | 11:20 a.m. | CBS

(4) Duke vs. (11) NC State | 2:05 p.m. | CBS

NCAA Women’s Tournament:

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) Oregon State | 10 a.m. | ABC

(1) Texas vs. (3) NC State | Noon | ABC