Trail Blazers Lose Toumani Camara to Season-Ending Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost forward Toumani Camara to a season-ending rib injury. The rookie—a consistent bright spot in Portland’s otherwise-decimated lineup—left the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against the Atlanta Hawks last Wednesday. Today the Blazers tweeted that Camara has fractured a rib and has a small laceration (cut) in his kidney. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will miss the remainder of Portland’s 2023-24 schedule.

The Blazers have eight games remaining before their season ends. They currently own a 19-55 record.

Camara has appeared in 70 games for the Blazers this year, starting 49. He is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game in his first NBA campaign, shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point arc.

The Blazers will face the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 1st as they approach the final stretch of their season.