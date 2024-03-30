What Are the Blazers Chances at a Top Pick?

The San Antonio Spurs did the Portland Trail Blazers a favor last night, winning their third straight contest, moving within a game of the Oregon franchise. That one game is now the difference between the third and fifth worst NBA records and an increased 3.5 percent chance at the number one pick in June.

This will be the Blazers third straight season in the NBA Draft Lottery with Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson the prizes from previous classes. This year’s draft isn’t as highly touted as the past two seasons, however French teenagers Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher project as high-level role players.

While talent should arguably still be the priority over position for the Blazers right now, the current mock drafts are fortuitously headlined by players at the two forward positions.

The 19-55 Blazers currently own the league’s fifth worst record but could finish with the third worst depending on what happens with the Charlotte Hornets and Spurs.

General Manager Joe Cronin may also have access to a second lottery pick with the Blazers owning this year’s Golden State Warriors pick, top four protected. If it somehow doesn’t convey, the pick becomes top one protected in the much stronger 2025 NBA Draft.

The Warriors currently sit 10th in the Western Conference, working to fend off the rampaging Houston Rockets for that final Play-In spot.

The race to the bottom of the standings

The Blazers have eight games left, including road encounters with the Orlando Magic, Hornets, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. Home games are still to be played against the New Orleans Pelicans, Warriors and Rockets. That’s six games against teams with winning records and two against the rebuilding Hornets and Wizards.

The Blazers' toughest opponents will be the Celtics and Pelicans, helping make up the 14th most difficult schedule.

At this stage, the Blazers are unlikely to catch the Toronto Raptors or Memphis Grizzlies for the sixth and seventh worst records. They're just as far from the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards for the worst and second worst records.

This Wednesday’s game against the Hornets in Charlotte may end up being particularly telling. The Hornets currently own the league’s fourth worst record at 18-55 only half a game behind the Blazers. Charlotte also faces the league’s second hardest schedule with games against the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

As mentioned, Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs currently own the third worst record at 18-56 thanks to last night’s overtime win against the New York Knicks. They play out the seventh toughest schedule with games against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The lottery odds

New draft lottery odds where implemented in 2019, making it easier for teams with better records to get a higher pick. The three worst records now each have a 14.0 percent chance at the top pick and a 52.1 percent chance at a top four pick with seventh pick being the worst possible outcome.

Franchises with the fourth worst record have a 12.5 percent chance at the first pick and 48 percent chance at a top four pick, finishing as low as the eighth pick. The fifth worst record has a 10.5 percent chance at the top pick and 42.1 percent opportunity at a top four pick with the worst case scenario being the nineth pick.

Since the change, teams with the fifth worst records have ended up with the third, sixth, third, seventh and eighth picks, averaged out to be fifth pick. The fourth worst teams have snared the second, second, sixth, sixth and seventh picks, also averaged out to be the fifth pick. The third worst record has finished with the fourth, fifth, fifth, first and fifth picks, averaged out to be the fourth pick.

While the difference is negligible, the third worst record ensures a team gets the best chance at a top four pick while preventing a drop below the seventh pick.

Below are the average finishing records for teams during the three full 82-game seasons since the lottery odds change (2018-19, 2021-22 and 2022-23) were made.

Pick 1 : 18-64

Pick 2: 21-61

Pick 3: 21-61

Pick 4: 24-58

Pick 5: 29-53

The first thing that stands out is how high they are compared to this year’s standings. In previous years, the Blazers current record would have them in line for the league’s first or second worst record.

The Rockets currently sit in the 11th seed and still own a winning 38-35 record. With two weeks to go there are already nine teams with 40 or more wins, leaving the Blazers and San Antonio Spurs with fewer than 20 wins.

We can probably put this down to increased competitiveness, which may have been spurred on by the lack of game-changing talent in the draft.

The Warriors pick

As for the Warriors-Rockets battle, the odds for Golden State missing the Play-In aren’t great, given the strength of schedule. The Rockets face the sixth toughest path while the Warriors encounter the seventh easiest.

Golden State has already secured the tiebreaker over Houston 2-0 with one game to play. But the April 4 dead rubber between the two may still decide whether the Rockets can catch the Warriors — currently one game ahead of the Texas franchise.

The best-case, but unlikely, scenario for the Blazers is that the Warriors finish in the lottery, somehow snare a top four pick, deferring the selection to be top one protected next year. The 2025 class will feature Cooper Flagg, Airious “Ace” Bailey and Khaman Maluach who are projected to be potentially franchise-changing talents.

Conclusion

The Blazers can secure the third worst record if they lose out and the Spurs and Hornets win a game or two. There’s no Wembanyama, Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo in this draft, but you might find a Jaren Jackson Jr. Michael Porter Jr. or Jaden McDaniels and the Blazers need all the help they can get.

Wednesday’s game between the Blazers and Hornets will be crucial, particularly if Charlotte is victorious. The Spurs are only one game back of the Blazers, carrying a 14 percent chance at the number one pick.

A second lottery pick is still up for grabs. Thursday’s Rockets-Warriors game will be key to what happens with Blazers fans encouraged to barrack for Houston wins and Golden State losses from here on out.

Having said all that, a decent chance at a high pick can only take you so far. The Blazers need luck at the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12 in Chicago if they’re going to secure talent like Sarr and Risacher and move the rebuild along.