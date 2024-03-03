Inconsistencies of Blazers’ Core Four Make for Confusing Season

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton’s performance against the Miami Heat last Tuesday made for a great microcosm of the primary issue plaguing Portland in Year One of the rebuild.

Ayton, for two quarters, lived up to the marquee billing of DominAyton. He beasted on the court in 18 minutes, scoring 12 points on 6-9 shooting, while registering 10 rebounds, two steals and a block. After a rocky and underwhelming start to his Portland career, the Miami performance was the latest example in a string of strong, efficient games that laid potential to the idea that Ayton could maybe evolve into Portland’s long-term answer at the center position.

Then Ayton missed the second half with a right hand sprain, putting all that momentum to a screeching halt as he missed the next two games and maybe more.

Ayton’s solid play followed by his abrupt departure showed what has been so tantalizing, infuriating, but above all, confusing, about this Blazers season.

The Blazers’ Core Four, the players most important to the rebuild — Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Ayton — have all seemingly taken turns playing at high levels for stretches, like relay runners passing the baton. For each player, these stretches have been preceded or followed by sharp rough patches or drop-offs in play, be it because of the injury bug swooping them out of the lineup or just plain inconsistency.

None of the Core Four have sustained a high level of play for long enough to make any of them feel like a sure thing going forward — at least in terms of the franchise cornerstone mold that Portland’s front office is desperately searching for following the departure of Damian Lillard. They’ve hardly ever played great at the same time or even shared the floor at the same time. In fact, Simons, Sharpe, Ayton and Henderson have only suited up together in the same game five times this season (opening night and then a stretch of four games in December).

The inconsistencies and injuries from the Core Four have deprived the Blazers and their fans of reasons to watch during an already dim season, while also forcing both sides to wait longer before processing crucial data on questions clouding the future.

It’s made the season feel fuzzy, and, on some nights, like a meaningless exercise even, forcing credible and level-headed local reporters to ask reasonable questions like, “Have the Blazers made progress this season?”

In broad strokes and featuring some overlap, here’s the breakdown of the turns each member of the Core Four have taken this season playing at their peaks, starting with Sharpe’s early breakout. (Note: Again, this is in broad strokes. Of course, each player didn’t play amazing or horrible for the entirety of each stretch listed, but I think these dates capture the general rhythms/shifts of each players’ seasons).

Shaedon Sharpe

Best stretch, Oct. 25 to Dec. 11: Averages through 22 games — 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal, 42.6% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 82.3% FT, 37.1 minutes.

Rough patch, Dec. 12 to Jan. 11: Averages through 10 games — 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 33.7% FG, 23.3% 3PT, 82.6% FT, 24.2 minutes.

Sharpe has only played in 10 of 37 possible games since Dec. 12 and has been out since Jan. 12 after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Anfernee Simons

Best stretch, Dec. 6 to Dec. 31: Averages through 10 games — 28 points, 5.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 45.8% FG, 40.4% 3PT, 91.7% FT, 34.9 minutes.

Rough patch, Jan. 1 to March 3: Averages through 25 games — 20.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 40.7% FG, 36.9% 3PT, 90.8% FT, 33.8 minutes.

After appearing in the season opener, Simons missed 18 games from Oct. 27 to Dec. 2 with a thumb injury that required surgery.

Scoot Henderson

Note: Scoot is the player I’m taking the most liberty with in terms of time frame, and he slightly messes up the baton simile I deployed earlier by overlapping a lot with Simons in December. After an infamously rough start to his NBA career, Henderson has mostly settled in and shown steady improvement in the months that have followed, before being ripped out of the lineup by injury.

Rough patch, Oct. 25 to Nov. 30: Averages through nine games — 8.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 TO, 33.3% FG, 19.4% 3PT, 66.7% on 1.7 FTA, 25.5 minutes.

Best stretch, Dec. 1 to Feb. 15: Averages through 34 games — 14.1 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 TO, 38.4% FG, 34.1% 3PT, 83.5% on 3.9 FTA, 27.4 minutes.

Henderson has missed the last five games due to a left adductor strain and is listed as out for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Deandre Ayton

Rough patch, Oct. 25 to Jan. 23: Averages through 27 games — 12.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 blocks, 53.1% FG, 76.3% on 1.4 FTA, 31.1 minutes.

Best stretch, Jan. 24 to Feb. 27: Averages through 13 games — 18.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1 block, 63.4% FG, 100% on 1 FTA, 32.6 minutes.

As mentioned above, Ayton has missed the last two games with a right hand sprain. He also missed 12 games between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17.

Outside of these four integral players, the Blazers roster has played pretty solid. A quick scouring of Malcolm Brogdon’s and Jerami Grant’s respective box scores will tell you the veterans have been Portland’s most consistent players all season. But those guys aren’t Portland’s meal ticket to a future of contending for NBA titles. As Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin noted at the Trade Deadline press conference, Portland has hit on the margins with some nice young role players like Toumani Camara, Jabari Walker and Duop Reath, but role players won’t catapult a franchise forward either.

The hope and promise of the current roster hinges on the Core Four. If you combined November Sharpe with December Simons, January Scoot and February Ayton, and they got to share the floor for an extended period of time and learn to jell some, I’d imagine people would view this season as more of a success, even with losses piling up. But the spottiness and unavailability of these four main players has thrown an early wrench into Portland’s rebuild plans, making evaluators wonder which versions of Sharpe, Henderson, Simons and Ayton the Blazers can count on.

Even during Year One of a rebuild, it’s all combined to make next season and beyond murkier than expected