After missing the last two games with a right hand sprain, Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced on social media.

INJURY REPORT 3/4 @ MIN:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Henderson (L Adductor Strain)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Quad Soreness)



QUESTIONABLE

Ayton (R Hand Sprain)

Minaya (G League Two-Way)

Thybulle (L Hip Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 3, 2024

Blazers starting forward Jerami Grant, who missed the second half of Saturday’s 107-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, is doubtful to play in Minnesota. Forward Matisse Thybulle was another new entree on the injury report, listed as questionable with left hip soreness.

Meanwhile, those waiting eagerly for rookie point guard Scoot Henderson to return will have to do with no movement on that front. Henderson has once again been listed as out for Monday’s game due to a left adductor strain. It will mark Henderson’s sixth consecutive missed game.

However, Ayton’s upgrade to questionable is a welcome sight. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report for the last two games. Ayton exited last Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat early, putting an abrupt end to the best stretch of his young Portland career. In his last 13 appearances, including the first half versus Miami, Ayton has averaged 18.1 points on 63.4% shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one block.