If you love basketball, you did not enjoy the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Losing by 60 to the Miami Heat, the Blazers looked incompetent at both ends of the court. A loss this bad must be accordingly be properly documented.

“Enjoy” the highlights if you dare. You’ll see a few nice moments by Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, Delano Banton, all of which were irrelevant in the bigger picture.

The Blazers are back in action Monday night against the Orlando Magic.