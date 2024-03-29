Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, the Blazers Lose, 142-82

Good news! The Portland Trail Blazers got Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle back for their game in Miami against the Heat. The bad news? The teams actually played the game.

The 7th-place Heat dominated the Blazers like a team contending for a title, beating them from buzzer to buzzer in a humiliating 142-82 loss. Amazingly, 60 points is not the Blazers’ worst loss margin this season. Portland never looked like they came out of the locker room, and if they’d stayed there, the game might have been closer.

There is nothing good to say. Portland got their rears handed to themselves tonight. This game was a disaster from beginning to end. After a few games of high-energy overachieving, the team has slowed down and rapidly declined. Bringing back a few players didn’t help anything; in fact...

Ayton and Thybulle may as well have sat. Neither player mattered tonight. If anything, they just got in the way. Ayton slept-walk his way to 18 points on a for-him-inefficient 15 shots with 8 rebounds. Thybulle apparently played, but you'll be excused if you didn't know, scoring 0 points on 2 shots in just 7 minutes.

This is a game where the coach should be taking a separate flight home. I was asked in tonight's Gameday Thread if this game would change the perspective of the coaching staff by the Blazers' front office. And the answer is "no". Unless the Blazers organization is completely incompetent, they already have chosen their plan for the coaching staff. But, if that plan is an exit, tonight would have been a good night to show him the door. The team looked as rudderless on the court as the front office does during press conferences. The team looked disorganized and disinterested. You can decide which part of Portland's performance was worse, the 142 or the 82, but the combination was brutal and telling.

This felt personal. It could be a coincidence. But after an offseason of acrimonious relations, the Heat team made sure the Blazers felt plenty of pain. Miami didn't let up, even winning the game-is-long-over fourth quarter by 16 points. Most teams run out the clock on their final 24-second-clock of a blowout. Not Miami, who nailed a stepback three-pointer. And when Portland tried to score in the final 15 seconds, the Heat locked down the defense and stole the ball. Perhaps it's also a unintended side effect of the Blazers' coach pushing for "play hard until the final buzzer" attitude from the players. Other teams notice.

Fine, let's say something about the players. They stunk. But let's do this. Scoot Henderson scored 20 points on 18 shots, with 6 assists and 7 turnovers. Portland was outscored by 58 when he was on the court, a new record for worst single-game +/- in NBA history. Dalano Banton scored 12 points on 5-19 shooting with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 turnovers. He was "only" a -44. Kris Murray (-49!) added 11 points on 10 shots. Jabari Walker (4 points), Rayan Rupert (6 points), and Duop Reath (6 points) just faded into irrelevance in the background.

A glorious weekend of no Blazers Basketball. Then a game in Orlando against the Magic, Monday night at 4:00 pm PDT.