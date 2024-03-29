NCAA Sweet Sixteen Friday Open Thread

March Madness continues today with Sweet 16 action in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Here’s a look at the women’s games (all times PST):

(3) Oregon State vs. (2) Notre Dame | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN - Albany, NY

(4) Indiana vs. (1) South Carolina | 2:00 p.m. | ESPN - Albany, NY

(3) NC State vs. (2) Stanford | 6:39 p.m. | ESPN - Portland, OR

(4) Gonzaga vs. (1) Texas | 7:09 p.m. | ESPN - Portland, OR

Here’s a look at the men’s games (all times PST):

(11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette | 4:09 p.m. | CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue | 4:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV

(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston | 6:39 p.m. | CBS

(3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee | 7:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV

This is your Game Day discussion thread, open for all your conversational needs. We will post other threads for tonight’s Portland Trail Blazers game.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!