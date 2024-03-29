Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Miami Heat for the second time since Damian Lillard request a trade specifically to South Beach.

With Lillard now in Milwaukee and the Blazers at the beginning of what looks to be a long rebuild, Miami has more or less stood pat, opting not to make a big move in favor of shuffling on the margins, such as trading Kyle Lowry’s expiring contract (since bought out) for Terry Rozier. Since arriving in Miami, Rozier has been decidedly “meh” averaging just 15.5 points on 41% shooting and an alarming 29% from deep. The Heat have been similarly uninspiring, going just 11-14 in the games Rozier has played, and now find themselves at 39-33 and facing the play-in for the second year in a row.

Despite that - and as we may repeat for the rest of Portland’s games this year - Miami is the better team. Portland will likely be without nearly all of the veterans again, even as Shaedon Sharpe continues working his way back from an abdominal injury that’s kept him out for weeks, and Miami looks to be closer to full strength than they’ve been in recent games. Portland will also be without Toumani Camara, arguably the Blazers’ best player in their recent loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Blazers’ Dalano Banton, averaging 22-6-4 with 1.3 steals over his last four games, will continue to have runway to prove why he’s an NBA player... and if he can keep shooting around 35% from deep, he will be. Scoot Henderson will get another game to adjust to the speed and athleticism of the NBA game. But beyond that, there won’t be much to see here beyond bragging rights between a lottery team and a franchise hoping to defy the odds for the second year in a row with a deep playoff run.

Portland Trail Blazers (19-54) vs. Miami Heat (39-33) - Fri. March 29 - 5pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle (questionable); Jerami Grant (doubtful); Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III (out).

Heat injuries: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin (probable); Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson (out)

About the Opponent

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinal - which sounds more like a mythical creature than a news outlet, if we’re being honest - reports that Tyler Herro isn’t happy with the reporting around his injury:

It started with a report about the Heat from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that said, “The big worry is Tyler Herro. He has not played in a while. There’s no real sense when he’ll be back and when he’ll be available. He got a PRP shot a couple weeks ago. Still no clear sense on the timeline.” Herro then took to social media with a pointed reply. In a seemingly sarcastic clapback, Herro posted, “I just had a great workout, but ain’t coming back no time soon.” And the fifth-year Heat guard did have a vigorous workout Wednesday while the rest of the team was off. But the reality remains that after taking a platelet-rich-plasma injection for the medial tendinitis in his right foot on March 15, the plan, according to a source familiar with the approach, was a week off, followed by a two-week ramp up. Such a timetable would make late next week the earliest time frame for a return.

Matt Weiner of All U Can Heat writes about the role Kevin Love can play on a Miami team hoping for a long postseason run, despite his advanced (for NBA players) age:

Although Love’s averaging less than 18 minutes per game this year, his importance to the Heat’s title aspirations have become apparent over the course of his 14 missed games. The Heat are 2-7 against playoff teams in that stretch and the two wins came against the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers. The lowlights of this stretch may have occurred last Friday and Monday when Heat were walloped by the Pelicans and Warriors, respectively, at the Kaseya Center. Furthermore, the Heat’s offense has been held to 100 points or less in 43% of the 14 games Love has missed. Before Love missed his first game on Feb. 29, the Heat failed to score 100 points or less in 21% of the 58 games before then... With no Love to worry about, opponents have dismantled the Heat’s interior attack on offense by dispensing zones. The problem, however, is that the remedy to this – three-point shooting – has been lacking. In the eight losses endured since Love’s been out, the Heat have shot 40% or better just once.

