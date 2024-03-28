Highlights: Bad Night For Celtics and Bucks

A quiet night around the league, with just two games being played. However, the underdogs ruled, and we got to visit with a few former Blazers.

First, the day after beating the Blazers, the Atlanta Hawks beat the NBA’s top seed Boston Celtics in a wild overtime (watch just for the last ten seconds). It’s the second time in a week Atlanta has beaten Boston, after completing a 30-point comeback against them a few days ago. The Hawks and Celtics could meet in the first round if Atlanta survives the play-in games.

In New Orleans, former Blazers teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum met in a key battle. The Pelicans are trying to avoid the play-in games, while the Bucks are trying to hold off New York and Cleveland for the East’s second seed. Two months after the Bucks blew out the Pelicans by 24, New Orleans got payback with an arm’s-length victory. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 consecutive points to try to keep things close.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night, in Miami. Toumari Camara will miss the game.