Toumani Camara To Miss Blazers Game In Miami

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara will be sidelined with a left rib contusion against the Miami Heat in Florida tomorrow night.

INJURY REPORT 3/29 @ MIA:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Camara (L Rib Contusion)

Sharpe (Lower Ab Surgery)

Simons (L Knee Tendinitis)

Williams III (R Knee Lig Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Ayton (L Elbow Tendinitis)

Thybulle (R Ankle Impingement) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 28, 2024

Camara has enjoyed increased offensive production of late, averaging 8.8 points on 38.5 from three, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his past 10 games.

Anfernee Simons will miss his fourth straight game with left knee tendinitis. Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery), Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) will also miss the game.

Jerami Grant is against doubtful with a right hamstring strain. Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle are questionable with elbow tendinitis and an ankle impingement respectively.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro (foot) and Duncan Robinson (facet syndrome) are out.

#PORvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (foot) and Duncan Robinson (facet syndrome) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Blazers.



Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle), Kevin Love (heel), Jimmy Butler (illness) & Caleb Martin (ankle) are all listed as probable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 28, 2024

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle), Kevin Love (heel), Jimmy Butler (illness) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are all listed as probable for the game.

The Blazers take on the Heat at 5pm Pacific at the Kaseya Center.