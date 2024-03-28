 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toumani Camara To Miss Blazers Game In Miami

The Belgian forward is dealing with a rib contusion.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara will be sidelined with a left rib contusion against the Miami Heat in Florida tomorrow night.

Camara has enjoyed increased offensive production of late, averaging 8.8 points on 38.5 from three, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his past 10 games.

Anfernee Simons will miss his fourth straight game with left knee tendinitis. Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery), Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) will also miss the game.

Jerami Grant is against doubtful with a right hamstring strain. Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle are questionable with elbow tendinitis and an ankle impingement respectively.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro (foot) and Duncan Robinson (facet syndrome) are out.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle), Kevin Love (heel), Jimmy Butler (illness) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are all listed as probable for the game.

The Blazers take on the Heat at 5pm Pacific at the Kaseya Center.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...