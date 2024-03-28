Rip City Remix Rewind: Fighting for the Playoffs

With the Portland Trail Blazers’ lost season winding down, let’s check in with their G-League franchise, the Rip City Remix. The Remix fell to 18-14 this week, moving all the way to tenth in the West. But they are tied with five other teams for the sixth and final playoff spot, with two games to play. Those two games are Friday and Saturday night at home against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Remix played back-to-back games against both the Ontario Clippers and Austin Spurs, and lost 3 of 4. Here are highlights from their lone win over the Clippers.

If the Remix win out, they still have a shot at the playoffs, which feature two first-round matchups while the two top seeds get a bye to play the winners.

Many players who have appeared on the Remix roster this season are unavailable for the final games, for the obvious reason: They’re playing out the season for the Blazers.

The Remix have been led by George Conditt IV with 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds, Antoine Davis with 18 points and 3.4 rebounds, and Taze Moore’s 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.