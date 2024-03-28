Wolves Owner Pulls Out Of Deal With Alex Rodriguez-led Group

On the brink of selling the team, Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reportedly pulled out of a deal with an ownership group led by MLB star Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski provide details.

Taylor alleges Lore and Rodriguez failed to meet certain contractual deadlines and obligations of the sale process, which began in 2021. Sources told ESPN that the relationship between Taylor and his successors — Lore and Rodriguez — disintegrated over the past two years.

However, the prospective new owners believe the deal is a go. They provided a statement to ESPN.

“We are disappointed with Glen Taylor’s public statement today,” Lore and Rodriguez said in the statement. “We have fulfilled our obligations, have all necessary funding and are fully committed to closing our purchase of the team as soon as the NBA completes its approval process. “Glen Taylor’s statement is an unfortunate case of seller’s remorse that is shortsighted and disruptive to the team and the fans during a historic winning season.”

This leaves the 50-22 Timberwolves in an unusual state of ownership limbo, while holding the third-best record in the NBA.