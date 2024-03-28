Why Don’t the Blazers or ROOT Sports Offer Standalone Streaming?

ROOT Sports Northwest is a big topic in the Pacific Northwest today. Not only is it opening night of the Seattle Mariners season, but the Mariners owner discussed the status of ROOT, which is owned by his team. Grousing and questions were inevitable.

Our commenter hasoos (among others) asked the big question on many fans’ minds:

I honestly do not understand why the NBA does not offer a team package where you pay a fee, and you get all of a teams games streamed to you where ever you are at. They can even run the commercials from the local broadcasters so they don’t get cut out of the loop.

The answer to this, of course, is “money.” But let’s go back in time first.

Broadcast contracts have been the NBA’s cash cow for decades. Their games provide reliable ratings, and give people a reason to subscribe to cable or tune into a network. In return, the networks give them a crazy amount of money. This is especially true of national networks, like ESPN and TNT. But historically, local sports networks were treated with the same reverence.

However, a key detail to the cable system is that many cable subscribers, even now, have no interest in sports. But cable companies don’t pay a network based on the number of viewers, but the overall number of subscribers. That’s the great trick.

That means there is a large group of people, someone’s grandma, uncle, or parent, who don’t want sports at all... but by paying for cable, they are still paying ESPN every month. In the process, they are supplementing sports viewers. While sports is the biggest modern beneficiary to this concept, this has always been a key part of the concept of cable from the beginning: Pay one price, and get access to a wide variety of programming, and everyone helps fund each other’s interests. So those networks can still pay the NBA an obscene amount of money to make sure cable companies keep the sports subscribers.

Regional Sports Networks (RSN’s) and cable providers operated for years under the same assumption: Much like ESPN and TNT bring national subscribers, surely local sports keep local cable providers awash with subscribers. Right?

Then streaming cable services like YouTube TV, Playstation Vue, and Hulu Live TV arrived. At first, they all made deals with RSN’s for content. Then those deals ended. Those companies had advanced metrics that show what channels are being watched, and what channels subscribers care about. Almost in unison, they all said RSN’s weren’t worth it, and removed them. And they must have been correct, because once removed, the providers never made an effort to bring them back.

Comcast closed their own Portland-based sports network, NBC Sports Northwest, and then when the Blazers moved to ROOT, Comcast bumped them to a higher tier. Comcast’s actions describe a company who feels that local sports doesn’t bring enough to the party to offer it to all subscribers.

That means that RSN’s, who were once convinced they had a cash cow with cable companies, are in a real pickle. They can no longer rely on being supplemented by all cable subscribers, but instead only by ones who choose a higher tier just to see those games. That’s almost surely a big drop in revenue.

Cable providers will typically only want a channel if they have exclusive access. They want to know that the network has exclusive access to a sporting event (such as the NBA on TNT, or the Blazers on ROOT), and that the cable network in question has limited access. So when Comcast negotiates with ROOT Sports, they will not want Root to be available as a standalone service, because that negates the point of offering Root on their cable system. Nobody is going to pay for that tier if they can just get it via a la carte streaming.

That leaves us in the ongoing quagmire that is local sports access. Root Sports is almost surely limited by contract to not do a standalone service. And they might eventually untie those contracts to change this. But it’s unclear if they are interested in that. And there are multiple caveats.

Comcast is not the only company Root works with. Untying contracts takes time. Most cable companies may simply give Root a choice: You can have a standalone service, or we will carry your channel, but not both. Combined with untying contracts, that could leave Root in a bad spot for a while until resolved. The most uncomfortable part of all: Without the supplement of non-sports-watching cable subscribers, a standalone service, even at (for example) $20/month, will probably be a massive drop in revenue. They may not be able to afford contracts with teams like the Blazers. It may make sense to stick with cable contracts.

This finally leads us to the original question: Why don’t the NBA and Blazers just set up their own streaming service?

The answer is: They probably will. Eventually. The NBA will almost surely be involved in some way. There are many technological complexities involved, and those will cost money, but that’s another topic. But any service for the NBA or Blazers that provides game streaming will have limitations, some for the team, and some for the fans.

The teams will likely make far less money. Without the supplemental income of non-sports viewers, the league will primarily only have the interest of hardcore fans.

The major cable networks will only pay big money for exclusive deals. That money won’t be made up for in a streaming deal, the market just isn’t big enough. So the NBA (or the Blazers) won’t be able to stream all games. TNT and ABC would be off limits. The NBA is getting paid too handsomely to give that up.

And casual viewers? Forget about it. What was once a great entry into basketball fandom, “checking out a game on Thursday night because your friends are talking about it” won’t apply. You’ll either need a cable subscription for TNT, or a subscription to the NBA or Blazers, or whomever does that streaming service. You can just click a channel number and tune in. The “loss of shared culture” is a topic for another day.

So “money” is always the answer. The NBA, and the Blazers, will always take the option that brings back the most money. And for the time being, standalone streaming is not that option. But as the cable TV system continues to slowly decay, this will almost surely change. And I’d be surprised if the NBA and Blazers are not already making plans for that.

But for Portland fans, stay tuned for the summer of 2025, when the Blazers are done with their broadcasting contract with ROOT and are free agents. You may finally get what you want. Sort of.