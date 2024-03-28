Aschburner: Looking at the Ripple Effect of the Blazers’ Lillard Trade

In a feature for NBA.com, Steve Aschburner revisited the Damian Lillard trade six months later, to see how each impacted team is doing. Portland’s uncertain status is pretty clear. So let’s take a quick peek at excerpts about the other teams, from a very thorough piece.

Miami Heat: Stuck in aging limbo with some good prospects

Miami is hoping for yet another run from a low seed, and while they retained some key players without trading for Lillard, it’s unclear if that’s enough to truly matter.

The Heat are about what they were last season at this time: 39-32 (one game better than in 2022-23) and on pace for another turn in the SoFi Play-In Tournament. From there, Miami can try to reprise its role as a plucky overachiever and the feisty team none of the higher seeds want to face in the East.

Boston Celtics: Couldn’t ask for more

The stars lined up perfectly for the Celtics, and they know it. They loved adding Jrue Holiday.

The continuing maturation of wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown figured to plug some of the leadership void. Holiday has in his quieter way, too, while picking up defensive slack. “Watching him on film, he comes across as a consummate winner – what does the team need for him?” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “If he needs to score, score. If it’s defend, defend. He’s taken on every possible matchup on the perimeter against elite players. It was a great addition to their team.

Milwaukee Bucks: You went all-in, so it’s make or break

We’ve covered the Bucks at length. They’re the second seed in a West, but often haven’t looked like a contending team. But such teams have gone on big runs in the past, most famously the 2011 Dallas Mavericks and the 2022 Golden State Warriors.