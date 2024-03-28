ROOT Sports Northwest Viewership Declining, But No Changes Coming

America’s move to on-demand streaming has taken its toll on the Portland Trail Blazers’ broadcasting partner, ROOT Sports Northwest. Root is owned by the Seattle Mariners, whose owner, John Stanton, provided a rare interview prior to Major League Baseball’s opening day.

In an interview with Seattle’s KOMO 4, he recognized the limitations of viewing ROOT through the region, as consumers move away from cable TV. Stanton notes that ROOT has lost almost two-thirds of its subscribers in ten years, falling from 3.3 million to just 1.2 million today. He doesn’t disclose how many of those subscribers were lost in Comcast’s move of ROOT to a higher-cost tier.

However, Stanton dismissed requests for a “direct to consumer” streaming option by listing FuboTV, a streaming-cable service, as a direct option for fans.

When asked if the franchise would offer ROOT Sports direct to consumers, he said “We got direct to consumer on FUBO,” adding “We’d like to do more. We’re restricted by the agreements that we inherited from ROOT that it had with Comcast and other companies that limit the number of alternatives that we can have. But our number one priority, Chris, our number one priority is for his many fans to be able to watch Mariner programming.”

KOMO adds that Stanton also said that there are no plans for a standalone streaming option. He blamed external contractual limitations to offering an a la carte option for ROOT Sports, specifically naming Comcast.

“We’re restricted under our agreements with Comcast or ROOT is restricted under its agreements with Comcast, that affects the Mariners from doing more,” Stanton said. “We hope to do more, we’re going to continue to work on that.”

The Blazers’ current broadcasting contract with ROOT Sports Northwest ends at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.