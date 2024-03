Hang out here and chat about the NCAA Tournament! Here are tonight’s gamesm all times PDT.

Tonight’s Schedule:

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 4:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 4:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 6:39 p.m. | CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 7:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV