Portland Trail Blazers Recall Shaedon Sharpe from G-League

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday via social media that they are recalling sophomore Shaedon Sharpe from the Rip City Remix. He’ll join the team on their current 7-game East Coast road trip.

Shaedon Sharpe has been recalled by the Portland Trail Blazers. Sharpe participated in non-contact and conditioning drills with the Remix. He will be evaluated over the next week as he joins the team on the current road trip.

Sharpe underwent surgery for a core muscle injury in February. In his abbreviated season, he has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in just 32 games. The team hopes he can return to the court before the end of the season.