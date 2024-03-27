Recap: Hawks Thump Blazers, 120-106

In another forgettable late-season game, the Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Atlanta Hawks,120-106. Portland kept the game close until almost halftime, when Atlanta (a sub-.500 team!) moved into gear and left the Blazers in the dust. Perhaps they still remember their ugly loss to the Blazers just a few weeks ago.

Player Of the Game. Even though he didn’t have the most points, Toumari Camara was one of the few Blazers to have an impact at both ends of the court. He finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.

Not-So-Happy-Homecoming. Scoot Henderson returned home as an NBA player for the first time, with some hopes that it might inspire a big game. Instead, he landed with a thud. He scored 15 points on 6-16 FG shooting, with 6 assists and 2 steals, and some of those points were in fourth-quarter garbage time. His 6 turnovers were glaring.

Highlight Reel For Dalano. Banton was the model of efficiency on offense tonight! He had 31 points on 23 shots, with 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals. But his game wasn’t perfect, as he was invisible on defense, and Atlanta was happy to take advantage of that all night. The Blazers were outscored by 15 when he was on the court, and it was noticeable live. Nonetheless, if this was Scoot’s stat line, fans would be pretty thrilled.

A DNP-CD for an old friend. Blazers legend Wesley Matthews never entered the game tonight. It’s a tough end of the road for a player whose trajectory looked very different until a brutal Achilles tear that broke a great 2014-15 Blazers team.

The Blazers start their Florida two-step in Miami Friday night.