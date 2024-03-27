Banton, Camara Shine but Blazers Fall to Hawks

Imagine a chilly spring evening in Oregon.

The weather can’t decide if it’s supposed to be rainy, sunny, get cloudy again, or just whip up a fat thunderstorm for good measure. You know that over the next few months, things will warm up. There will be more days and evenings spent outside. More chances to wear your favorite stretchy shorts and a tank top, drinking something cold as the late afternoon light dances through the leaves onto a face that, once pale, now has the blush of color reserved only for those lucky enough to be blessed by the sun.

But that day is not today for the Portland Trail Blazers, who rolled out five rookies and predictably fell 120-106 to an Atlanta Hawks team that is missing its best player and isn’t that great in the best of times, but was clearly the better and more talented team.

Much like days that gives us a bit of everything, we saw so much of what could make this team great... okay, “great” is stretching it a little, but better. And we also saw plenty of what makes them the 19-54 franchise planted firmly among the bottom feeders as they wait for more lottery luck.

Sunshine: Toumani Camara and (for different reasons) Dalano Banton. Camara started 5-5 with 12 points in the first quarter, showing a flash of what a fully-realized version of his NBA future could be. He was also charged with guarding the Hawks’ best available player in guard Dejounte Murray. Murray got his (30 points on 13-20 shooting), but there were also plays where the rookie Camara made the vet look flustered. As Murray tried driving to the rim and Camara stayed with him step for step and forced the miss, he offered a “won’t show up in the box score” moment that gives Blazers fans hope for Toumani’s future. And in a game the Blazers lost by 14, it was no surprise that Camara was the only starter with a positive plus minus.

For his part, Dalano Banton looked like the adult in the room for Portland, though more of the “cool unpredictable uncle” than a disciplinarian. He made plenty of mistakes, sure, but Banton always seemed to be able to get to his spots not just by using his length, but his pacing, look-aways, and ball fakes. What happens what he gets there can be a bit of a crapshoot, but the process is intriguing. He’s FUN to watch. Stack that on top of a night where he went for a career-high 31 points, got nine dimes, and shot 5-11 from deep and you can absolutely forgive the four turnovers. Banton has been shooting north of 35% from three with Portland, and if that continues you don’t have to squint too hard to see him as a depth piece on a good (or even a very good) team. In the fourth quarter with the Blazers barely within spitting distance, Banton got demonstrative, calling for the ball and pushing the issue even harder than he was early in the game, including two monster dunks, the first of which inspired Blazers play-by-play Kevin Calabro to compare the aesthetics to a sundial, a comparison that has never been made in basketball and may never be made again:

Clouds: Scoot Henderson didn’t look great tonight, needing 16 shots to get his 15 points and having as many turnovers (six) as assists. There were moments where you could see the theory of the case he was making, but it was executed so poorly that you couldn’t be sure it was done on purpose. In a game where the average NBA experience for Portland’s players was something like two years and change, you want to see the rookie Henderson just take a few plays by the basketballs and do something affirmative. Too often he looked timid, undecided, and a bit in his own head. Maybe when you’re trying to focus on everything, you end up actually doing nothing.

With Scoot not willing or able to create for himself (and despite Banton doing exactly that), the Blazers ended up with a ton of assisted shots. They had a season-high 20 dimes at the half and finished the game with 35, four higher than their previous high this year. While that sounds great at first, it underscores that the Blazers have VERY few people who can create their own shot... which makes it even more imperative that Scoot do so, or at least try.

Thunderstorm: The Blazers’ transition defense looked a fright. To be clear, Atlanta isn’t some transition juggernaut, ranking just 21st out of 30 teams according to the NBA’s stats. However, the Blazers looked every bit the third-from-worst team in transition defense. Eight of the Hawks’ first 12 points were in something resembling transition (or at least not-yet-set defense). On a second quarter fast break, Blazers center Moses Brown half-heartedly trotted back as the Hawks spread three shooters beyond the arc. Then, instead of closing out, Brown decided to just mosey toward the paint, putting Banton in the unenviable position of trying to guard two people outside the arc at the same... leaving one open for the triple. By the end of the game, the stats and the eye test aligned: the Hawks added 7.0 points per 100 possessions in transition compared to the Blazers’ 0.9 according to Cleaning the Glass, and paced for a whopping 185.7 points per 100 transition plays, which if extrapolated over a season would be in the 92nd percentile. That’s a lot of numbers to say something simple: the Blazers couldn’t stop the Hawks when they were running.

A small shout-out to the two (2) blocks the Blazers had all night. We see you.

Here’s the box score, if you’re into that sort of thing, but trust me when I say there wasn’t a ton there.

Next Up:

The Blazers will face the wrath of the Dame Package as they face the Heat in Miami at 5pm Pacific this Friday March 29.