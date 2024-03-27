Updating the Blazers’ Draft Lottery Status After Charlotte’s Big Win

We open tonight’s look around the league with the Charlotte Hornets’ shocking victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the process, the Hornets closed the gap with the Blazers to just 1 win after Portland’s loss to the Hawks. We’ll recap the draft lottery status below.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors held off a challenge from the Orlando Magic, despite Draymond Green getting ejected in the first quarter.

The Blazers received no help, but probably don’t need it, in the other relevant games. The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Lakers, and the Toronto Raptors got blown out by the Knicks. You really don’t want to see those highlights. Unless you’re a Knicks fan who hangs out in a Blazers blog, and it’s hard to imagine there are many of those.

Updating Draft Lottery Positions

Golden State’s position is essentially unchanged, so we’ll ignore that. But Charlotte’s victory tosses a key lottery position into flux, due to the upcoming schedule.

7. Memphis Grizzlies, 24-49 (5 games ahead)

6. Toronto Raptors, 23-50 (4 games ahead)

5. Portland Trail Blazers, 19-54

4. Charlotte Hornets, 18-54 (0.5 games behind)

With the Hornets win, the Blazers are in reach of matching their record. This is because Portland plays in Charlotte next Wednesday, April 3. If both teams maintain status quo until then, a Charlotte win would pull the teams into a tie for wins.

How Does a Draft Lottery Tiebreaker Work?

Lottery tiebreakers are different than draft tiebreakers. If two teams tie for the same record, their combinations are split evenly in half. If there is an odd number of total combinations, there is a coin flip for that one extra combination. For example, Portland’s odds of landing the top pick would move from a 10.5% chance to 11.5%. And Charlotte’s odds would decline by the same amount, from 12.5% to 11.5%.

So it’s certainly advantageous to Portland to tie Charlotte. But with the modern system of draft lottery odds, it’s not a giant change in their total chances of moving up in the draft. Still, better odds are always nice, no matter how minor. No matter what happens, some team is probably going to feel quite lucky, or regretful, about one or two game results this season when the lottery is over.

Bonus Coverage from Around the League

Let’s look at the two most fun games of the night. First, the nail-biter between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

And for a game with far fewer playoff implications, a fun contest between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards.