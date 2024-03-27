ESPN Chronicles Duop Reath’s Journey To The Blazers

The story of Duop Reath’s journey to the Portland Trail Blazers continues to captivate the league. This week, ESPN’s Andrew Lopez wrote an outstanding mini-biography of Reath, from his childhood in South Sudan to his years in a refugee camp, eventually reaching Australia and discovering his love of basketball.

He was born in the village of Waat in what is now South Sudan in 1996, when the country was in the midst of the second Sudanese Civil War. He and his family lived in a small hut. He didn’t own a pair of shoes.

Along the way, he met future Blazers teammate Matisse Thybulle, who took notice of Reath’s potential while playing together on the Australian national team at the World Cup. Duop provided a key play.

With just over three minutes remaining and Australia down by four against France in Tokyo, Reath caught a pass in the lane and barrelled toward the basket. There was one man between him and a thunderous slam: three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. No matter. Reath took one step, jumped from outside the restricted area, and pounded the ball through Gobert’s outstretched arm. Australia went on to win 78-74.

The entire article is worthy of your time, even if you know Reath’s origins. So instead of providing more quotes here, read it directly. And when you’re done, check out some highlights here.

Reath scores a career-high 26 points, including 5 three-pointers, against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Reath scored 25 in a big December win over the Sacramento Kings:

And earlier this week, Reath scored 24 points with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks against the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets: