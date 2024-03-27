How Many Games Will the Trail Blazers Win?

The Portland Trail Blazers have just 10 games remaining in their 2023-24 NBA schedule. Submerged in a flood of injuries and down to starting five rookies, the Blazers appear to be drifting through this final stretch of the year, having lost seven games in a row.
You can never say never, though! Perhaps a returning player or spark of inspiration will make a difference?
Here are the remaining games on the register:
@ Miami Heat
@ Orlando Magic
@ Charlotte Hornets
vs. New Orleans Pelicans
vs. Houston Rockets
@ Sacramento Kings
Of those ten, how many do you think the Blazers will win? Share the number in the comment section below as we await the first game versus the Hawks this afternoon/evening.
Loading comments...