How Many Games Will the Trail Blazers Win?

The Portland Trail Blazers have just 10 games remaining in their 2023-24 NBA schedule. Submerged in a flood of injuries and down to starting five rookies, the Blazers appear to be drifting through this final stretch of the year, having lost seven games in a row.

You can never say never, though! Perhaps a returning player or spark of inspiration will make a difference?

Here are the remaining games on the register:

@ Atlanta Hawks

@ Miami Heat

@ Orlando Magic

@ Charlotte Hornets

@ Washington Wizards

@ Boston Celtics

vs. New Orleans Pelicans

vs. Golden State Warriors

vs. Houston Rockets

@ Sacramento Kings

Of those ten, how many do you think the Blazers will win? Share the number in the comment section below as we await the first game versus the Hawks this afternoon/evening.