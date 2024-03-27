The Portland Trail Blazers head east of the Mississippi one last time this season for six games against Eastern Conference foes. Losers of seven in a row against mostly Western Conference opponents, the Blazers will see if they can fair any better with a run of games against the East. First up in this series of games against the Eastern conference it a matchup against the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have an injury list longer than the Blazers, but unlike Portland the Hawks have something to play for and are pretty much locked into 10th. They aren’t mathematically in the play-in yet, so Atlanta will still have reason to show some fight if they want to avoid any drama over the last few games of the season. On Monday the Hawks shocked the Boston Celtics by coming back from down 30 to win, 120-118.

Atlanta Hawks (32-39) - Portland Trail Blazers (19-53) Wednesday, Mar. 27 - 4:30 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jerami Grant (doubtful), Matisse Thybulle (questionable), Deandre Ayton (questionable)

Hawks injuries: Saddiq Bey (out), Mouhamed Gueye (out), Jalen Johnson (out), Kobe Bufkin (out), Al Griffin (out), Trae Young (out), Onyeka Okongwu (questionable), Dejounte Murray (questionable)

Why should I or any other fans care about the rest of the games? What do we stand to learn by watching the tank-a-thon?

It’s a completely fair question. Personally I’d say that if watching this or any game isn’t something you can have fun with, don’t watch it. I’m not throwing any shade all with that. There is no trophy for watching the most games. Honestly I think too many people put too much value on these games in terms of development for the franchise. The fact is that the odds that more than three of the Blazers who will take court on Wednesday will ever start regularly on a winning team are very long, and that’s assuming Grant and Ayton will play. That doesn’t mean though that this game can’t be fun. The worst NBA player is an amazing athlete capable of doing things that are impossible for the average human to do. The young Blazers are playing hard, and there is something compelling to me about guys who are playing for their NBA career. You just never know when you’ll witness something truly amazing. But follow your heart. If it’s not fun do something else.

Whose an Atlanta Hawk next year, Young or Murray?

If it was up to me I’d go with none of the above. In the modern NBA you either need to be truly competitive or you need to have a plan to get there. Neither Young nor Murray have demonstrated to me that they can be the foundation of a competitive team, especially because they traded away so much to get Murray in the first place. Trading one or the other might replenish the cupboard a bit, but I just can’t imagine that Young plus whatever they could get for Murray or Murray plus whatever they could get for Young will make them significantly more competitive than they have been. Predicting what Atlanta will do is difficult, but if I had to guess what will happen I’d guess they’ll trade Young just because I think he’s wearing out his welcome there a bit. But it’s just a guess.

One more: What is a great, slam-dunk of a brownie recipe?

Blonde Brownies

2⁄ 3 cup margarine

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips (to taste)

1 tsp. vanilla

Melt the margarine mix in eggs and brown sugar and vanilla

Add the flour, salt and baking powder. Then mix in the chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the center is slightly gooey.

Don’t overbake!

