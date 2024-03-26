 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blazers PG Anfernee Simons to Miss Hawks Games With Knee Tendinitis

The athletic guard will miss his third straight game.

By Adrian Bernecich
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss his third straight game against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night as he deals with left knee tendinitis.

Deandry Ayton (left elbow tendinitis) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle impingement) are listed as questionable while Jerami Grant (right hamstring strain) is again doubtful.

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (G League assignment) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) will also miss the game.

The Hawks, fresh off their win against the Boston Celtics, also have a busy medical room with rotation players Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey out.

Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye and AJ Griffin will also miss with starting guard Dejounte Murray currently listed as questionable for the game.

Tomorrow night’s outing will be the second game of a seven-game road trip for the Blazers who went down to the Houston Rockets in Texas last night.

