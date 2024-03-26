Blazers PG Anfernee Simons to Miss Hawks Games With Knee Tendinitis

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will miss his third straight game against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night as he deals with left knee tendinitis.

INJURY REPORT 3/27 @ ATL:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (G League - On Assignment)

Simons (L Knee Tendinitis)

Williams III (R Knee Lig Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Ayton (L Elbow Tendinitis)

Thybulle (R Ankle Impingement) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 26, 2024

Deandry Ayton (left elbow tendinitis) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle impingement) are listed as questionable while Jerami Grant (right hamstring strain) is again doubtful.

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (G League assignment) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) will also miss the game.

The Hawks, fresh off their win against the Boston Celtics, also have a busy medical room with rotation players Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey out.

Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye and AJ Griffin will also miss with starting guard Dejounte Murray currently listed as questionable for the game.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Portland:



Dejounte Murray (lower back soreness): Questionable



Saddiq Bey (left knee torn ACL): Out

Kobe Bufkin (left big toe sprain): Out

AJ Griffin (right ankle sprain): Out

Mouhamed Gueye (right UCL sprain): Out

Jalen… pic.twitter.com/9Mb6DxV5Qz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2024

Tomorrow night’s outing will be the second game of a seven-game road trip for the Blazers who went down to the Houston Rockets in Texas last night.