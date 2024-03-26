What’s With the Trail Blazers Injury Woes?

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t just slumping through the end of their 2023-24 season, they’re limping through it. Last night versus the Houston Rockets, Portland started five rookies. Only one of them would have been immediately recognizable when the season started. Veterans Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, and Anfernee Simons are down, along with Shaedon Sharpe and—depending on the night—a couple ancillary players.

The litany of injuries has provoked a hornet’s nest of responses in the Blazer’s Edge Mailbag, one of the nicer of which is printed here:

Hi Dave, Once again Blazer fans are suffering through another season with key players out with injuries for long durations. This has been a common theme for this club for many seasons now. Most seasons we hobble to the finish line with most of our stars out injured or shutdown because of another lost season. My question is whether anyone is looking closely at the quality and strategy of the Blazer training and medical staff to see if they are a contributing reason we seem to experience more injuries than most NBA teams? Thanks, Tim

This is the only subject more precarious to talk about than coaching. There are a hundred ways to go wrong, most of which involve accusing players of not having injuries that they very much have.

The truth is, nobody knows fully the extent of the injury plague that’s afflicted the Trail Blazers this season, nor its root causes. It could be bad luck. It could be that this roster is injury-prone. Training staff practices could have something to do with it, but it’s difficult to envision that as a direct cause of so many mishaps. It’ll certainly be looked at.

All we know for sure is that this sucks. Health is supposed to be one of the benefits of fielding a young team. It’s been the exact opposite for the Blazers this year.

Injuries to their young guards hurt particularly. These guys need reps on the floor, individually and together. This has been a lost season for Sharpe, an inconclusive one for Simons. Scoot Henderson has gotten quality time and made a few strides, at least. But overall, we don’t know much more about that trio as a potential future guard corps than we did at the start of the season. That’s a huge loss. Similarly, we know that Grant and Ayton can excel individually, as both have this season. Are they capable of playing together? The jury’s still out and it looks like they’ll be sequestered for a while.

Hanging over the issue is the specter of the lottery. Last night’s team broadcast featured praise for Portland starting all those rookies. It’s a recipe for excitement, but also losing. Could they be tanking intentionally? Reading the names on the back of their jerseys, it’s hard not to think it.

Unfortunately, this is another question we’ll never have a complete answer to. Suggesting this is all about lottery position would do an injustice to players who are actually hurt, the coaching staff, and the trainers. I think, though, we can at least say that there’s no urgent hurry to return veteran players to the lineup.

If the Blazers had prospered all year and were fighting for the fourth seed in the Western Conference, would their starting lineup look the same right now? Perhaps not. Players would probably be taking risks, sacrificing to get back on the court and secure a playoffs seed. The point is moot now, as the sacrifices would be. Given the circumstances, it’s neither smart nor productive for anyone to rush back a second sooner than they need to. If that “need to” deadline extends to next year for some players, it won’t make much of a difference.

That’s as far as I’m willing to go on the subject, other than to say that—as with the coaching staff—training staff performance is up for review every year. If the Blazers determine that team practices are a contributing cause to the injury blitz, I’d expect them to act. We might not know that unless it repeats, though. With any luck, it won’t.

Thanks for the question! You can send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll do our best to answer all we can!