 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Send Your Questions for Wednesday’s Blazers vs. Hawks Game!

The Blazers are going to Georgia for a game with the Hawks.

By Paul Navarre
/ new
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers head to Atlanta on Wednesday to take on the Hawks at 4:30 p.m. Pacific. The Blazers are playing out the string but the Hawks look locked into the last play-in spot.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Hawks for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Celtics game.

Thank you all in advance!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...