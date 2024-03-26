The Portland Trail Blazers have lost seven straight games after losing to the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 26 (previously No. 27)

In seven games during March, Deandre Ayton has looked like his former self, averaging 24.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor. Unfortunately, Ayton has missed the Portland Trail Blazers’ last two games due to an elbow injury. The Blazers are a lost organization right now with truly no sense of direction. They do not have a star player, nor do the Blazers seem ready to make big decisions about some of their veterans, such as Jerami Grant or Malcolm Brogdon. Right now, it is hard to envision this team making a jump in the Western Conference, even if they were fully healthy.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 27 (previously No. 23)