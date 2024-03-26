5 Potential Blazers to Watch for in Sweet 16 Action

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to accelerate their rebuild in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in the rearview mirror, a handful of potential options for Portland are stepping into the national spotlight this week. Due to the Blazers’ current roster construction, that features a plethora of guard options, this list focuses primarily on frontcourt prospects.

Kyle Filipowski | F/C | Duke

2023-24 Stats: 16.6 PPG | 8.2 RPG | 51.5 FG% | 34.6 3P%

Next Opponent: Houston

Filipowski flirted with the 2023 NBA Draft process, but decided to return to Duke for a second year. At this point, it appears that was the correct decision. During his sophomore campaign, Filipowski has improved his offensive efficiency and displayed his defensive versatility. He is a quick decision maker with the ball and can space the floor with his shooting. Defensively, Filipowski has proven he his comfortable switching on to smaller defenders in space.

Following a relatively quiet game against Vermont in the opening round, Filipowski produced 14 points in just 21 minutes against James Madison. Against Houston, he is set to defend in space against the Cougars’ guard-heavy rotation.

Filipowski’s 7-foot frame and potential as a connective player on offense make him an interesting option for the Blazers. He has all the tools to keep opposing defenses honest, and his versatility on defense should allow him to stay on the floor in a variety of matchups.

Donovan Clingan | C | UCONN

2023-24 Stats: 12.8 PPG | 7.4 RPG | 2.4 BPG | 64.8 FG%

Next Opponent: San Diego State

Clingan is the driving force behind UCONN’s defense. Standing at 7-2, Clingan is a classic rim protector that strikes fear into opponents that enter the paint. On the other end of the floor, his soft hands allow him to corral passes in tight windows. Once Clingan has the ball, he is an efficient finisher at the rim. His size and finishing ability make him an ideal pick-and-roll option at the next level.

Clingan scored 19 points in just 20 minutes in the Huskies’ opening round blowout victory over Stetson. In the second round, he produced eight blocks against Northwestern. Clingan is poised to produce another big stat line against an Aztecs squad that lacks a traditional center.

For the Blazers, Clingan’s defensive output has the potential to remedy Portland’s re-occurring rim protection issues. However, Clingan’s lack of versatility might curb Portland’s willingness to use a lottery selection for his services.

Dalton Knecht | G/F | Tennessee

2023-24 Stats: 21.1 PPG | 4.9 RPG | 46.1 FG% | 39.1 3P%

Next Opponent: Creighton

Knecht’s journey from Junior College to the top level of SEC basketball is unique. Despite a steady increase in the level of competition, Knecht has continued to produce points at a high level. Standing at 6’6, Knecht’s high release allows him to get good looks when he is matched up against traditional guards. If defenses opt for a larger defender, Knecht’s ability to get into his shot on the move does more than enough to generate space.

Knecht opened the tournament with an efficient 23-point performance against Saint Peters. In the second round, facing an athletic Texas squad, he still managed produce 18 points. Knecht faces a tough matchup against a veteran Creighton squad in the Sweet Sixteen.

Knecht is a high-floor player that fits multiple timelines for the Blazers. Buoyed by his outside shooting, he could be an ideal perimeter option for an offense driven by Scoot Henderson.

Zach Edey | C | Purdue

2023-24 Stats: 24.5 PPG | 12.1 RPG | 2.3 BPG | 62.3 FG%

Next Opponent: Gonzaga

All Edey has done over the past two seasons is produce big numbers. The discussion surrounding his NBA future is tied to his limited offensive versatility and concerns over his ability to switch on defense. Let’s put that discussion aside for a moment. At his best, Edey controls the action on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he protects the rims and limits second-chance opportunities with his superb rebounding. Edey supplements his defensive production by limiting turnovers and scoring on crafty post moves. His 7-4 frame certainly helps, but Edey has surprisingly solid footwork for a player his size. Edey routinely outmaneuvers opponents for rebounds and entry passes.

Edey produced two monster double doubles to start the tournament. The big fella has the potential to keep rolling in a friendly matchup against Gonzaga.

Getting excited about a traditional center isn’t common practice in today’s NBA, but Edey’s size and stellar production is worthy of the Blazers’ attention. Edey’s footwork and length make him an ideal target in half-court sets. His presence could make Henderson’s learning curve less cumbersome in year two.

Baylor Scheierman | F | Creighton

2023-24 Stats: 18.3 PPG | 9.1 RPG | 44.9 FG% | 37.9 3P%

Next Opponent: Tennessee

Scheierman is one of the oldest and most proven prospects in the 2024 class. Over his five-year college career, he has connected on over 350 3-pointers. Along with his floor spacing, Scheierman is an excellent rebounder for his size and he is a quick decision maker with the ball in his hands. At 6-7, he has the potential to find minutes at both forward spots at the next level.

Scheierman opened the tournament with a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double against Akron. In a thrilling game against Oregon, Scheierman produced another 18 points. Against Tennessee, Scheierman will have his hands full against a potent offense led by Knecht.

Scheierman is an interesting second-round option for the Blazers. His reliable play and floor spacing should make life easier for the players around him.

Looking Ahead

Which prospects captured your attention through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament? Let us know in the comments.