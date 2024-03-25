Blazers Stink More Than Rockets, Lose By 18

This wasn’t the Portland Trail Blazers’ worst game of the season, but it’s one everyone will be happy to forget. I know I will. Portland lost to Houston by a score of 110-92, but neither the score, nor the stats, tell a fresh story tonight. Because if you’ve watched any recent Portland Trail Blazers game, you’ve watched this before.

The phrase “Groundhog Day” has been liberally tossed around during the Blazers’ past ten Jerami-Grant-less games. Let’s skip any regular game analysis, since every recent game is so similar, and talk about why it feels like we’re watching the basketball equivalent of the 35th consecutive episode of “Friends” on TBS.

I’ve used the same running joke in many recent games: If you watch the broadcast, you will eventually see an opposing player giving a weird expression, and you can imagine a thought bubble of “Why are the Blazers trying so hard?!”.

While chatting in a private message, a writer at Blazer’s Edge said the Rockets played the first half of this game like a victory was “their birthright”. Like a victory was the participation trophy for showing up and bothering to go through the motions.

It’s easy to blame the Rockets for that attitude, but this is also a reflection of the state of the NBA: In an 82-game season, the middle is a slog, and the post-All-Star stretch is especially taxing. Teams generally accept that nobody is giving 100% every night, because they want stay relatively healthy and ready for the playoffs. It’s an unstated “social contract” between the teams. Each team accepts the ebbs and flows of this situation, and if the game is close, they’ll play harder late. The Denver Nuggets actually made news recently by stating they were, brace yourself, actually going to start trying harder during this very stretch, because they want the West top seed. Heck, a recent article about the Nuggets featured the quote, “It’s time to start ramping up.”

This brings us to the current stretch. When playing a team bad enough to be looking at a potential top-five pick, like Portland, most teams probably figure they’ll just out-talent them, pick up an easy win, and move on. Except, thanks to a few key injuries, the Blazers finally made the move that fans have waited all season for: Tossing the kids out on the court, who are relatively still rested and ready to go wild. And then the opposing team sighs and compensates.

As such, Portland’s role in this game was essentially a prop. And not the kind of prop associated with Jontay Porter. The Rockets, like many recent teams, assumed a victory wasn’t assured, and played like it in the first half. In the second half, especially after the Blazers closed the gap in the third, realized they’d actually have to try. And so they did. And they won by 18. Meanwhile, the Blazers were (with minor variations) the same team in the first half as the second half, a prop in a play where the Rockets slowly realized effort was actually required.

None of this is necessarily a bad thing. It’s just the NBA. In fact, the Blazers had multiple fun, exciting moments tonight. But now, let’s talk about Portland’s offense. In the modern NBA game, offense and defense can be distilled down to the simplest of concepts: Offenses are built to place players in the spots to give the team the highest percentage chance of maximizing their point per possession. And defenses are run to prevent players from reaching those spots, and pushing them to the lowest possible percentage spots. It obviously gets really complicated from there.

But not for the Blazers. They still run plays to get shooters open for the corner three, the highest percentage three-point shot available, of course. Which puts them on par with every other NBA team. Beyond that, good luck. Rarely are players in their best spot to score points, unless a defender bites on a drive and leaves a cutter open to dunk. Seems like this might be specific to the kids’ lack of experience, but it really dates back to the exit of Damian Lillard. That forced the team to move away from a modified version of the offense originated by previous coach Terry Stotts, and create something new for a very different team. They still try to run it at times with Anfernee Simons. But without a gravitational offensive force like Lillard, the team just doesn’t work together to create the highest percentage shots available, even when the veterans played. In fact, the Blazers have seemed to quietly embrace this at times this season during the broadcast, even celebrating that Jerami Grant takes an inordinate number of low-percentage shots. Congrats, I guess.

But the kids work hard and are fun to watch, even on bad nights. Which is great, with one caveat. We don’t want to mistake Portland’s recent high-energy stretch as a sign of exceptional coaching. “Getting your players to expend full effort” is the minimum expectation from your coach, especially when it involves young players who need to prove they’re worthy of even sitting on the bench next season. If a coach can’t get players to give that level of effort, they shouldn’t be allowed to travel to the next city with the team. So if “the players are trying” is considered a laudable accomplishment for your head coach, it’s a reminder of just how far the bar to success has been lowered.

As a fan, you don’t want to see that the head coach can get the minimum required from his players; you want to see him get the maximum possible from them. The youngsters aren’t always going to be great, but at this point they’ve had nearly a full season to learn the system. Even if they don’t play perfectly, they should be prepared to push their way into their best places to score. Houston wasn’t even trying to prevent it in the first half! But instead it’s all mostly-unfocused energy, a case of “working harder, not smarter”.

And the kids on the team seem to be quite smart. Which makes nights like tonight turn into the weirdest combination of fun-but-frustrating, leaving uncertainty about the potential for high-level success from the current rebuild.

What’s Next

The Blazers have ten games left in the season, and return to the court Wednesday evening (4:30 pm PDT) against the Atlanta Hawks.

