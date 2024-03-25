Blazers Drive Hard Early, Crash Hard Late vs. Rockets

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The undermanned and overmatched Portland Trail Blazers fought hard against the Houston Rockets on the road Monday night, keeping things competitive for about three quarters; then the playoff-hunting Rockets woke up and cruised to an easy 110-92 win.

At this point, you could almost put a template on the recaps and fill in the player and team names Mad Libs-style.

This time around, the undermanned Blazers, starting an all-rookie lineup for the second consecutive game, made their money in the first half with aggressive drives to the basket. Euro-step superstar Dalano Banton led that attack, slicing through the Houston D for 28 points (on 11-21 shooting, 9-12 from inside the arc), 11 rebounds and five assists. Banton’s teammates got in on the driving act, too, and compounded the effort by flustering the Rockets with stout interior defense. Those factors combined to give Portland a lead as large as nine in the third quarter.

Then Houston tightened the screws, forced turnovers and knocked down 3s, flipping the game with a 25-7 run to end the third quarter. That momentum carried into the fourth and Portland faded away hard.

Alongside Banton, Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson was Portland’s second-leading scorer with 15 points (on 6-14 shooting). He also pitched in four assists, three rebounds and five turnovers.

Houston guard Jalen Green fired away to lead Houston with 27 points (on 9-26 shooting). In an interesting stat line, Rockets center Jock Landale put up 17 points (on 6-7 shooting) and 10 rebounds, but 15 of his points came in the first period.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter recap of the action.

First Quarter

The Baby Blazers got off to a solid start early on, playing with feisty physicality on the defensive end. Camara and Rupert, in particular, used their length to disrupt Houston drives and contest jumpers. On offense, Camara canned a 3 to settle things in at 5-2. Then Portland ripped off an 8-0 run, primarily courtesy of physical attacks to the rack — Henderson, Camara and Reath all followed each other up with consecutive drives. Henderson hit Reath for another easy finish down low that put the score at 15-8 and forced Houston to call a timeout at the 7:41 mark. There was gold at the rack early!

Out of the timeout, the Rockets roared back thanks to an unexpected offensive explosion from Aussie center Jock Landale. The big man propelled a 12-4 run with 11 straight points. The stretch saw Landale finish an and-1 the old-fashioned way and then splash back-to-back triples. Timeout Chauncey Billups. Portland trailed 20-19 with 3:36 left.

For most of the final minutes of the quarter, the Blazers featured a lineup of Dalano Banton leading the second unit (Ashton Hagans, Jabari Walker, Moses Brown and Rupert, a starter, but only in formality at the moment). The squad seemed like it might struggle to generate points. And it did. On one possession, both Rupert and Hagans got rejected on shot attempts. Brown struggled to make things happened when he got the ball deep in the paint. Banton did nail a 3, and luckily Houston wasn’t scoring in bunches on the other end.

The first quarter ended with Houston atop 28-25.

Second Quarter

With most of that lineup still intact to start the second (but swap Camara for Brown), Banton and Walker came out aggressive, driving into the teeth of the defense. Other Blazers did the same, continuing to find gold at the rack. The result was a 9-2 run to that saw three Blazers score, including a driving and-1 from Camara. The good vibes kept rolling. A Banton drive-and-kick led to a Rupert 3. Hagans muscled his way into the paint for two. Banton drove into a decent midrange jumper, but turned it down for a better look to Walker in the paint, who finished for two more. The Blazers were sharing, driving and playing in a great offensive rhythm. Houston called for time at the 8:08 mark, trailing 41-34.

The Blazers were snuffing Houston out on the other end, too, flying around and swarming the paint to surrender no easy finishes. If the message up top was for Portland to tank this game for draft lottery purposes, the players on the court didn’t hear it, as Banton cooked his way to more layups and the scrappy Hagans flexed his muscles. It should be noted Houston wasn’t passing the ball well or shooting well at all from deep. Still, Portland was clearly outworking the opposition.

Portland got up 45-36, and then the offense eventually stalled some and Houston slowly chipped away at the deficit. When a put-back dunk from Amen Thompson made things 45-42 with 3:42 left, Billups called time to talk it over.

Out of the break, Portland re-established some momentum. Banton scored yet again on a drive to the bucket. Then Reath took a charge that withstood a Ime Udoka challenge, so Houston’s challenge was gone in the first half.

Portland headed to the break ahead 51-47.

Third Quarter

The third quarter began with Kris Murray struggling from 3-point land, missing two consecutive open looks (one of them missed everything) that put him at 0-4 for the game at that time. But Rupert and Henderson picked up their fellow rookie’s slack. Rupert canned two triples in a row, then Henderson buried a step-back 3.

Henderson did a decent job commanding the floor to start the third. He hit that 3, found Rupert for both of his 3-point hits, and did what he needed to do while facing a mismatch against Landale, working from the perimeter into a midrange make. It was all part of an 11-2 run that kept Portland ahead 64-55 with 7:32 remaining.

Houston responded by finding their shooting touch and tightening up on defense, forcing Portland into three turnovers to help ignite a 12-2 run. The cherry on top of the run was a pick-six high-flying slam from Green to regain the lead at 67-66. Timeout Blazers with 4:43 left.

The Rockets kept cooking out of the timeout, with 3-point splashes from young Green and Uncle Jeff Green helping extend the lead to 75-68. Meanwhile, Portland stayed ice cold on offense. The wellspring at the rack dried up, slammed shut by an awakening Rockets team, realizing they’re still in the playoff hunt. Those drives were replaced by ill-fated 3-point attempts from Walker and Hagans, and a few more turnovers.

The Rockets ended the third on a 25-7 run. Portland headed into the final quarter trailing 80-71.

Fourth Quarter

The Blazers’ best offense to start the fourth continued to be drives from Banton. He was doing his best to keep Portland within striking distance, but now Houston had found its rhythm. The Rockets overpowered Portland’s stagnant layups with consistent 3-pointers. After Portland cut the deficit to 82-76, Houston answered with a 13-6 run that included three makes from downtown and shot the deficit back to 13. Houston called timeout with 6:41 left, leading 95-82.

The Blazers responded with six straight, but once again Houston kept the opposition at bay with another 3-pointer, this one courtesy of the veteran Fred VanVleet. When VanVleet splashed another triple with 2:23 left to make the lead 103-90, that was all she wrote (and when I say she, I mean me).

Up Next

The Blazers stay on the road for a Wednesday evening matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is set for a little after 4:30 p.m. PDT.