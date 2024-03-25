Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Suspended vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers should be in for a slight reprieve tonight when playing the Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. (one game) and Utah’s Kris Dunn (two games) have each been suspended for their altercation.

Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was ejected in the second quarter of the Rockets game on Saturday against the Utah Jazz when he threw punches at former Blazers guard Kris Dunn.

Kris Dunn vs. Jabari Smith Jr.



Dunn was the initiator, leading to a two-game suspension, while Smith Jr. ends up with one.

Smith Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Rockets this season as they look to get closer to the Play-In Tournament amidst an eight-game win streak.

Having Smith Jr. out tonight should certainly help Portland, and they need it considering they will be without Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe.

Tipoff between the Blazers and Rockets is set for 5 p.m. PT.