‘Tenacious’ Jabari Walker Improving for Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers lost all four of the games they played this week. After starting the week with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, Portland dropped a pair against the Los Angeles Clippers then ended the week by losing to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The Blazers also made history by becoming just the second team ever to start five rookies in the game against the Nuggets. However, the Blazer of the Week for this week is not a rookie, but rather Jabari Walker.

Walker had an impressive week off the bench this week. He averaged 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63 percent from the field. His production off the bench was a source of consistency for Portland during a week where the lineup was anything but consistent.

Walker also showed his potential as a 3-point shooter, making three of his six attempts from behind the arc. His efficiency from close to the basket and from deep allowed him to be a solid scoring option as both a release valve and as a threat in the pick-and-roll.

His tenacious style of play has helped him carve out a very consistent spot in Portland’s rotation since being drafted late in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Walker’s hard work has led to a consistently increasing workload and minute share after joining the team. His work on the defensive end especially has made him a very valuable piece of the rotation.

Those defensive abilities were on full display this week. Walker totaled five steals over the four games this week and spent time guarding significant offensive threats such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Aaron Gordon. Despite struggling with foul trouble during multiple games this season, Walker was able to stay mostly clean other than a five foul game in the first matchup with the Clippers.

Overall, Walker has shown that he has the potential to be an important piece during Portland’s rebuild.

The honorable mention for this week is Toumani Camara.

Camara’s first two games this week were not super impressive — just three total points on only one shot — but his last two showed just how impactful he can be. In the second game against the Clippers and against the Nuggets Camara averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His defensive production has been incredibly important for the Blazers this season and his progress on the offensive side of the ball has been very promising for his potential role going forward for Portland.

Which Blazer impressed you the most this week? Let us know in the comments!