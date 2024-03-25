Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Preview

As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready to face the Houston Rockets tonight, the biggest news for Portland fans has nothing to do with the game. Sheadon Sharpe has been assigned to the Rip City Remix for conditioning as he returns from a core muscle injury, making his return to the team before the end of the season all-but-certain. Will he suit up for the Remix? No, though a Shaedon Sharpe Remix jersey would be pretty dope. But Sharpe won’t be back for today’s contest, nor will most of the same veterans who have been out of commission over the last few weeks.

On the Houston side, they’re on a tear, winning their last eight in a row despite losing Alperen Sengun six games ago to a season-ending ankle injury. Houston has crawled their way back into Western Conference relevance with hot offense, with their effective field goal percentage being above the 79th percentile in all but two of those games, according to Cleaning the Glass. Making their road to a ninth straight victory a bit tougher: the Rockets will be without Jabari Smith Jr., who was suspended for a game for his involvement in a fight with Utah’s Kris Dunn, who was himself suspended for a pair of games.

For Houston to win this game, they’ll need to continue to be buoyed by the play of third-year guard Jalen Green, who’s averaging 28-6-3 over his last 12 games while shooting 41% from deep. For Portland to win, they’ll need to look to their rookies once again - who just gave Portland their first all-Rookie starting lineup in franchise history - and hope that two or three (or more) of them all show flashes of their future potential at the same time.

Portland Trail Blazers (19-52) vs. Houston Rockets (35-35) - Mon. March 24 - 5pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, Justin Minaya, Matisse Thybulle (questionable); Jerami Grant (doubtful); Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III (out).

Rockets injuries: Cam Whitmore, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Steven Adams (out); Jabari Smith Jr. (out - suspended).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since Steven Sondheim looked on approvingly as an actor performed (Not) Getting Married Today, one of the most phonetically challenging songs to perform, particularly when it’s in front of the legend who wrote it... we asked for your questions for today’s previews! Look for posts like this and help poor saps like me overcome the inevitable writer’s block that comes as time continues to make fools of us all.

From Trailblazers101:

Amen vs Scoot, which player should the Blazers have selected?

...nah. We’re not doing this today. Sorry :(

From Fromsvinyard:

What do you think of the Amen/rookie Pippen comp? Statistically they are pretttty darn close, outside of Amen’s rebounding. Both were non-3pt shooters with elite defense and well rounded skillsets with Amen being a bit less raw, much more efficient but having a bit less length but more strength. Especially when looking at recent play as Amen was stuck behind a lot of forwards early on.

I have two answers, and the first is that I haven’t watched a lot of Amen Thompson this year, so take my opinion with an enormous grain of salt. The second is that it’s rough to compare any rookie to hall of famer, but the first-year comps are actually pretty close and you summed up their differences nicely. Of course, just because one person with a similar physical archetype evolved into one of the best players of his generation doesn’t mean another will, but honestly as far as historical comparisons go, it’s a pretty good one.

From Trailblazers101:

Amen vs Scoot, which player should the Blazers have selected?

Hey, I said not today! Sheesh.

From OMG54:

Last season the Rockets had a .268 winning percentage - the same we currently have. This season they are at .500. What are the odds the Blazers can show that sort of improvement next season?

0.1%, mostly because they paid veterans to shore up their young team and Portland will not be doing that. If anything, Portland will be trading their elder statesmen (if they’re able), and I think there’s a chance the Blazers are worse - yes, WORSE - next year than they are this year. Now if that sounds terrifying, I apologize, but the organizational impetus right now is to do everything in their power to find a player you can build the rest of a team around. There is no clarity on that at the moment. Until there is, I don’t see the Blazers pushing for relevance the way Houston did. It’s also worth noting the Rockets averaging around 20 wins a season for the three years prior to this one. If you asked whether in 2026 if the Blazers will be ready to start putting together a competitive team, the answer would (hopefully...) be yes.

From Trailblazers101:

Amen vs Scoot, which player should the Blazers have selected?

Listen, pal, I don’t know who you think you are, but I’m just trying to enjoy Scoot developing as a teenage point guard in the most competitive basketball league that’s ever existed, okay??? Sure, he’s gonna look awful sometimes, but he’s also had some flashes as a passer, driver, and heck, even a shooter. Who cares that sometimes when he drives to the rim he seems unable to control his body for the easy bucket? He’s playing his first 82-game season against much, MUCH better competition, and we should all be prepared for it take YEARS to know what kind of player he’ll be at his peak.

So there. I don’t think we need to answer this right now because I legit don’t think we can! Is that enough of an answer for you?

From Trailblazers101:

Amen vs Scoot...

HEY!!!

About the Opponent

Kelly Iko of The Athletic (subscription required) breaks down Jalen Green’s defensive improvement as being more than just a blip on the radar:

When Green first entered the league, the defensive leash he was afforded was substantial. His inexperience coupled with his wiry frame presented a difficult challenge, but then-head coach Stephen Silas understood the season’s objectives: get Green minutes, even through the mistakes... By the time Ime Udoka was hired as head coach and Houston reshaped its roster, it was made clear that whatever prior leeway Green had been given was no more... Green is allowing just .840 points per isolation possession, good for the 70th percentile — a better mark than Timberwolves ball-stopper Jaden McDaniels.

Michael Shapiro of The Houston Chronicle tries to figure out whether the Rockets can catch the Lakers or Warriors, the latter of which would have draft implications for Portland as they own Golden State’s top-4 protected first-round pick:

Both the lack of games remaining—13 for Houston and Los Angeles, 14 for Golden State—and the star power of the Rockets’ competititon suggests the playoffs are only a slim possibility. But improbable isn’t impossible, and the supporting casts in the California teams aren’t exactly holding up their end of the bargain... Golden State would need to drop eight of its next 14 for Houston to snag the No. 10 seed. Not an impossibility, though, once again, something of an uphill climb.

Coty Davis of Inside the Rockets writes about how the Rockets have improved with coach Ime Udoka standing firm with his rotations despite poor play earlier in the season: