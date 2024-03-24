Blazers Upgrade Simons, Ayton to ‘Questionable’ for Rockets Game

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and center Deandre Ayton are questionable to play in Monday’s road matchup against the Houston Rockets, the organization announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

INJURY REPORT 3/25 @ HOU:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Lig Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Ayton (L Elbow Tendinitis)

Minaya (Two-Way)

Simons (L Knee Tendinitis)

Thybulle (R Ankle Impingement) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 24, 2024

The designation is a step in the right direction for both players. Simons was listed as “out” for Saturday’s 114-111 loss versus the Denver Nuggets due to left knee tendinitis. Ayton was listed as “doubtful” on the initial injury report for the Denver game before not suiting up due to left elbow tendinitis. Ayton has missed the last two games, while Simons has missed just one.

Portland starting forward Jerami Grant remains doubtful to play against Houston as he deals with a right hamstring strain. Grant has missed seven consecutive games, with his last appearance coming on March 11 against the Boston Celtics.

Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle, who has missed three straight games with a right ankle impingement, is questionable to play on Monday. Reserve guard Justin Minaya is also questionable to play due to his two-way assignment duties with the Rip City Remix.

Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and Shaedon Sharpe make up the “Out” section of the injury report. However, earlier today, the Blazers assigned Sharpe to the Remix for conditioning, evidence that the second-year guard may be nearing a return to the floor. He underwent core muscle surgery in early February.