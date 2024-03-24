Blazers Assign Shaedon Sharpe to Rip City Remix for Conditioning

After undergoing core muscle surgery in early February, Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe appears to be getting closer to returning to action.

The Blazers have assigned Sharpe to their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, for conditioning, the organization announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Blazers said Sharpe underwent successful core surgery on Feb. 9, at which time they said he would be re-evaluated in six weeks. Sunday marked 44 days since Feb. 9, a few days past that six-week timeline.

Sharpe has missed 34 consecutive games dealing with the core muscle injury. His last in-game appearance came on Jan. 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report (subscription required) reported that it is “unlikely” Sharpe plays in any Remix games during the assignment.

This is a rehab assignment for Sharpe—he will stay in Portland for the week to practice with the Remix rather than accompanying the Blazers on the first part of their two-week, seven-game road trip that begins on Monday in Houston.

Sharpe has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 32 appearances this season in his second professional season.

The Blazers have 11 games remaining in the 2023-24 season.