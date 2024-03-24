Deandre Ayton gets Some National Media Love

From his late days with the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers starting center Deandre Ayton has carried a — what one might call — unfavorable reputation with the media that followed him to his new franchise, fair or unfair.

The media tagged Ayton with complaints about motor and character in Phoenix. Then this season started with a flood of negative early reviews about ineffective play, followed by the national outcry over a snow day, a controversial blasting from The Athletic’s Jason Quick that defined Ayton’s early Portland tenure by “tardiness and tantrums,” and a national lampooning involving air mattresses.

It is with that lengthy preface, that I present to you a glowing review of Ayton’s recent play written by a national media outlet, courtesy of Yahoo Sports’ Dan Devine.

In a recent article spotlighting positive developments on bad teams, Devine gave high praise to Ayton’s play on both ends, writing Ayton’s performance since returning from injury in late January has looked much closer to the former No. 1 overall pick’s great potential.

But after missing 15 games with an extended bout of right knee soreness — well, most of them were about the knee, anyway — Ayton’s gotten ramped back up again, averaging better than 20 points and 12 rebounds per game on 63% shooting. He’s still not attacking the rim nearly as much as you wish someone with his physical tools would; more than 60% of his shots have come outside the restricted area, according to Cleaning the Glass. He is feasting on the interior looks he does get, though, and has been scorching from midrange, while also putting in engine-room work on the other end, with rebounding, steal and block rates that would be his best since 2021, when he played a significant role in the Suns making the Finals. ... And while Ayton’s never profiled as a Rudy Gobert-level paint-patrolling menace, he’s brought some of that monstrousness to the interior. Blazers opponents have shot 56.1% at the rim when Ayton’s defending over the past two months, according to Second Spectrum’s tracking — 20th out of 129 players who’ve defended at least three up-close shots per game in that span.

Devine said Ayton has helped drag Portland’s youngsters out of the basketball abyss to a more competitive level of play — again bringing receipts to prove his point.

A revitalized and engaged Ayton — one who can turn something like 20% or 25% of Portland’s possessions into efficient offense, who can body up opposing bigs on the interior, and who can dominate control the defensive glass — provides a sturdier baseline against which to measure growth and development. The Simons-Henderson lineups that have been vomitous on the whole? They just about break even with Ayton on the floor. A Blazers defense that ranks 24th in points allowed per possession this season? It’s been about league-average in Ayton’s minutes, and elite in the limited minutes when he’s shared the court with hyperactive wings Camara and Matisse Thybulle.

In closing, Devine included a reference to analysis from Blazer’s Edge Managing Editor Dave Deckard, writing that Ayton’s recent play can either provide much-needed answers or more confusion during an already-confusing season. It all depends on if Ayton can keep it up.

If what we’re seeing from Ayton now doesn’t stick — if this is, as Dave Deckard of Blazersedge suggests, more of a context-dependent aberration than a new normal — then he’ll only add to the confusion. The version we’ve seen over the past couple of months, though, could help Blazers brass get closer to clarity on what they’ve already got, what they still need, and what they might be able to sacrifice to get it.

You can read Devine’s full analysis here.