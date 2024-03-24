Chat: March Madness - Round of 32

Day 4 of the NCAA Tournament is here, and eight more tickets to the Sweet 16 are on the line. Hang out here and chat about all the games!

Yesterday, the madness was in full effect. Cinderella darlings Oakland and Jack Gohlke lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the new-age Cardiac Pack at NC State. Then in the nightcap, the mighty Oregon Ducks saw their upset bid over Creighton come up just short in a wild double-OT thriller. What new mayhem and storylines await us all today? Time to find out!

Here’s the schedule:

(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado | 9:10 a.m. PDT | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State | 11:40 a.m. PDT | CBS

(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison | 2:15 p.m. PDT | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson | 3:10 p.m. PDT | TNT

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 4:10 p.m. PDT | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern | 4:45 p.m. PDT | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M | 5:40 p.m. PDT | TNT

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale | 6:40 p.m. PDT | TBS